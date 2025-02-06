Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles

When applying to be a Bolt or Uber driver, the companies require documents such as a valid professional driving permit (PDP), driver’s licence, operator card and roadworthy certificate, as well as a car inspection.
Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu is scheduled to meet authorities to discuss the backlog of issuing operating licences after the company suspended its service after the impounding of vehicles.
The City of Tshwane impounded two Wanatu vehicles on Wednesday, saying the e-hailing service was operating without the required permits from the municipality.
According to roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale, another vehicle was impounded last week after metro police officers on patrol found the driver could not produce an operating permit.
Wanatu CEO Judith van der Walt said they have temporarily suspended their service due to the “unlawful” impounding of vehicles and intimidation of drivers.
“It is important to note that no impounding occurred before February 5, contrary to some inaccurate media reports,” she said.
They have already scheduled to meet the relevant authorities on Friday to discuss issues relating to the issuing of permits long before their vehicles were impounded, she said.
“We value laws and regulations and attempts have been made to secure our permits. Our vehicles are licensed and roadworthy and our drivers hold valid PDPs. However, the backlog of permits is an issue faced by all e-hailing services, not just Wanatu.”
She said they are committed to addressing the situation through available channels. They are prepared to take legal steps should it be necessary as they are dedicated to operating within the law.
“Wanatu welcomes and appreciates the support we received from all over South Africa.”
Tshwane West E-hailing Association president Wandisile Rala called on the city to suspend the impounding of vehicles as the backlog in issuing permits is not their fault, with some having applied years ago. The city and law enforcement should allow them to continue to operate and instead produce an application receipt as proof they had followed the correct procedure to secure a permit, he told TimesLIVE.
“While they fix the backlog they should suspend the impoundment of cars. Some people have receipts that show they applied for permits dating back more than three years but they still have not received their permits. That is the main issue. When you go to the municipal roads and transport offices, they have a sign that says they no longer accept new applications for e-hailing permits only,” Rala said.
Mogale said she remains committed to dealing with the challenges faced by the e-hailing community and the city is working with the Gauteng department of roads and transport to resolve the backlog.
“The provincial department has put measures in place. Operators had to send lists of those who are affected so their issues could be looked at case-by-case and it is an ongoing process,” she said.
The department will have a feedback meeting with the e-hailers next week, on a date and time yet to be confirmed, she added.
“The roads and transport department remains committed to resolving all issues concerning public transport modes in the city and affirms the commitment to treat e-hailing companies in the city fairly and create a conducive environment for them to operate within the ambit of the law.
“The metro police and other law enforcement authorities must also be allowed to carry out their law enforcement responsibilities without fail or interference.”
