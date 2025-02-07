Cape Town teen arrested for 'schoolgirl assault' shared in video

Education department head Brent Walters said: “These videos portray a deep lack of humanity and compassion for fellow learners. In addition, the filming, distribution and sharing of these incidents is deeply shameful.”
A 14-year-old school pupil was arrested on Friday in connection with a disturbing viral video depicting a girl from Lotus High School in Grassy Park, Cape Town, being attacked.
The Western Cape education department has raised the alarm over a spate of “deeply disturbing” videos being shared of pupils being humiliated, bullied and attacked.
Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said the teen would be processed and sent for assessment. “The investigation continues with the possibility of further arrests soon.
“Reports reveal the complainant was walking home from school when she was attacked from behind and when she turned to fight back the suspect’s friends started hitting her. The 18-year-old victim sustained injuries to her face.”
The incident, on January 29, was registered at Grassy Park police station and changed from common assault to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Another recent bullying incident, recorded and shared widely online, was of a grade 8 pupil having his head shoved into a toilet bowl and then being smeared with faeces at a high school in Delft.
Education department head Brent Walters said: “These videos portray a deep lack of humanity and compassion for fellow learners. In addition, the filming, distribution and sharing of these incidents is deeply shameful.”
He questioned what motivated a person to promote a fellow human being, particularly a child, being humiliated or abused.
The department said it was engaging the affected schools, disciplinary processes were being followed in each case and counselling support had been provided.
“These incidents are a reminder to parents and caregivers that having conversations with their children about bullying, abuse and social media abuse is vital.
“While there are numerous interventions at schools promoting positive behaviours and values, discipline ultimately starts at home and we need parents and communities to encourage respect, humility, empathy and care for one another, at school and in our communities,” said Walters.
He confirmed the department had been alerted to a WhatsApp channel dedicated to sharing school bullying incidents.
“First, this can cause irreparable harm to the alleged victims who face further abuse on these platforms,” said Walters.
“Second, the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) sets specific conditions for processing children's personal information. We have a particular duty of care when we are dealing with minors and protecting their rights. Popia requires any recording of a child to include obtaining valid consent from a competent person (usually a parent or legal guardian). This platform is operating without the necessary Popia requirements.
“Third, the filming and distribution of these videos by children and adults is contributing towards bullying and abuse of the children concerned.
“While the actions of the bully or abuser are clearly unacceptable, the actions of the hundreds or thousands of people who share, like, or comment on the content are similarly shameful.”
