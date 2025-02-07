South Africa

Case of cop accused of bribing Sars official postponed

Botswana policeman wanted impounded truck released

07 February 2025 - 18:32 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Botswana policeman allegedly phoned one of the Sars officials to pay him so that the truck can be released. Stock photo.
The Botswana policeman allegedly phoned one of the Sars officials to pay him so that the truck can be released. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Mmabatho magistrate’s court in the North West on Friday postponed the corruption case of a Botswana policeman accused of bribing a South African Revenue Service (Sars) official until March 12, for the accused to appoint a lawyer. 

Mompolloki Boitshoko, 42, allegedly offered the Sars official R100,000 to release an impounded truck at the Skilpadshek border post on November 25. 

“During his bail application, which was held on December 5, evidence presented in court revealed a truck was detained by Sars at the border post that had cigarettes worth over R1m,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said. 

The truck driver was apprehended for contravening the Customs and Excise Act and customs officials seized the truck, cigarettes and trailers. “The Botswana policeman allegedly phoned one of the Sars officials to pay him so that the truck can be released. An entrapment was set(and it) resulted in his arrest by the members of the Mahikeng-based Hawks serious corruption investigation and serious organised crime investigation units,” Gunya said. 

The suspect's bail of R20,000 was extended until his next court appearance. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Man accused of selling repackaged food gets bail

Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Johannes Grobler will return to court on March 27.
News
1 day ago

It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later

Five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been served with high court ...
News
5 hours ago

Life in jail for Limpopo man who raped eight-year-old girl in 2019

The Limpopo High Court has sentenced Kgopotso Mmotse Koma of Mamone village in Jane Furse to two life terms for raping and murdering an ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Thales wants arms deal charges dropped South Africa
  3. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  4. Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga farmer arrested for repackaging expired food for sale South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo hospital bears the scars of clashes between rebels, army | REUTERS
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting