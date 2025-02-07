South Africa

'Holiday swindler' Francois Swart arrested in another fraud case

07 February 2025 - 16:58
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Francois Swart, MD of travel agency Priority Escapes.
Image: Supplied

Travel agency boss and alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart was arrested by police outside the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday, soon after appearing on another fraud case, AfriForum reported. 

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit represents the complainants in the two cases for which Swart was arrested on Friday, bringing to four the number of cases in which the unit has pressured the authorities to act.  

The arrest comes just two weeks after the unit wrote a letter to the commander of the Douglasdale police station expressing disappointment at the failure to act on the two cases opened in March and April last year.  

“The unit represents Ruan Kruger and Louis André Botha who, like other complainants in cases against Swart, paid tens of thousands of rand for luxury holidays but never saw the white sandy beaches and sparkling blue ocean they were promised,” the unit said. 

The unit also represents Pamela-Anne Dolan and Bugs van Heerden in a case being heard in the Modimolle magistrate’s court, as well as Casper Groenewald in a case being heard in Randburg.

“Swart was arrested today [Friday] after these proceedings. It is unclear whether he will be held in jail over the weekend or granted bail, but the unit will follow this up with the authorities.” 

In a letter to the police, unit head Gerrie Nel pressed home the urgency of finalising the case.  

“We have consulted our clients who presented us with affidavits and supporting evidentiary information. We consider this evidence prima facie evidence that our clients were criminally defrauded by the identified suspect, Francois Swart. 

 “The complainants’ case is straightforward. The suspect received full payment from the complainants for him to fulfil holiday arrangements on their behalf,” Nel’s letter read. 

The misrepresentation was furthered when the suspect issued documents purporting that the holiday was arranged and paid in full.  

“It has since been confirmed that the documents the complainants received are false. Society demands that complaints are dealt with speedily and the principle of ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ is firmly restored in the criminal justice system,” Nel said. 

The case in the Randburg court involving Groenewald was postponed until March 4. 

TimesLIVE 

