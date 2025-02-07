Mjonondwana denied they had jumped the gun in charging Jordaan and his co-accused.
Theft charges against Safa's Jordaan dropped, fraud case to proceed
SA Football Association boss will return to court in August
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
SA Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan has been let off the hook on theft charges, which were withdrawn on Friday, but will need to return to court in August with his two co-accused on a fraud rap.
Jordaan and co-accused CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared briefly before the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they had initially presented the court with a provisional charge sheet.
“Once information becomes available ... that changes the complexion of the case, as the state and in terms of the law, we can still alter the charge sheet, depending on the information available, or remove charges as we have done,” she said.
This resulted in the three theft charges against Jordaan and Hluyo being withdrawn.
