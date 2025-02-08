South Africa

Heads of state meet to end fighting in DRC

Call issued for immediate cessation of fighting in and around Goma

08 February 2025 - 20:27
A high-level meeting of regional African heads of state has met in Tanzania to discus the conflict in the DRC, in which 14 South African soldiers have died. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A high-level meeting of several African heads of state has called for an immediate end to the fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

The meeting of regional bodies the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the East African Community ordered their respective army chiefs to convene a meeting to find a solution to the violent conflict. In the recent escalation of tensions 14 South African soldiers were killed in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the DRC.

The deaths heightened tensions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who both attended the Sadc-EAF meeting in Tanzania along with the DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kenya’s William Ruto, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zambia’s Hakainde Hitchilema and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni. 

The meeting resolved that generals of all the Sadc and EAC countries must meet in the next five days to decide on a plan of action. The plan must include the provision of humanitarian assistance, the repatriation of the bodies and evacuation of the injured. 

The dead South Africans are already being repatriated. 

The meeting of the generals must also develop “a securitisation plan for Goma and surrounding areas; opening of main supply routes including navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu; and the immediate reopening of the Goma Airport that was taken over by M23 rebels.

“The joint summit directed resumption of direct negotiations and dialogue with all state and non-state parties (military and non-military) including the M23 and under the framework of the Luanda/Nairobi process,” the official communique read. 

The foreign ministers are to meet within 30 days to take stock of the generals’ meeting on “the immediate cessation of hostilities as well as to establish a secretariat-level technical co-ordination mechanism to monitor implementation of the joint summit decisions”. 

The joint summit also directed that ways to withdraw “uninvited foreign armed forces from the territory be developed and implemented”.

