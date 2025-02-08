South Africa

School in KwaMhlanga gutted by fire

08 February 2025 - 10:14
The Mpumalanga Department of Education said the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Image: Supplied

A case of arson has been opened after a fire broke out at Peter Mokaba Primary School in KwaMhlanga in Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in the early hours of Saturday.

The Mpumalanga department of education said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Spokesperson for the department Jasper Zwane said it has directed officials to assess the extent of the damage and provide recommendations on whatever steps might be necessary.

“A formal investigation on the cause of this will be undertaken in collaboration with the relevant institutions,” he said.

He confirmed that a case of arson was opened at the KwaMhlanga police station to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The department urges anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the KwaMhlanga police station. The department is closely monitoring the situation and will provide the necessary updates.”

