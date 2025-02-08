South Africa

Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot

08 February 2025 - 10:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ithuba has announced that the woman, an avid golf enthusiast in absolute disbelief has claimed her winnings. Stock photo.
Ithuba has announced that the woman, an avid golf enthusiast in absolute disbelief has claimed her winnings. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A self-employed mother of three who bagged more than R11m in a Lotto plus 2 jackpot draw plans to travel and explore the world, indulging in her passion for golf.

“It's a dream come true and I still can't believe I've actually won,” she said.

Ithuba announced that the woman, an avid golf enthusiast, has claimed her winnings.

The winning ticket was bought on a banking platform with a R200 ticket wager and quick pick selection last week Saturday.

“I'm still on cloud nine. I told my husband first and we're both still trying to process this incredible news,” she said.

The winner said she played Lotto at least once a week.

She said her newfound fortune will bring about a significant change in her life.

The mother of three intends to give back to her community by donating a portion of her winnings to charitable causes and investing wisely to secure her family's future.

“I'll definitely continue to 'Phanda, Phusha, Play' — you never know when the next big win will come.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the remarkable win is a shining example of the National Lottery's ability to transform lives and create opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have played a part in making this winner's dreams a reality and we wish her and her loved ones all the best for the future.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot

A single father who recently won a R38,517,450 lottery jackpot plans to buy a house, enrol for a business course and spoil his child.
News
3 weeks ago

Qonce player bags R40m in Lotto Plus 1 draw: check your ticket

A lottery player from Qonce in the Eastern Cape ended 2024 a millionaire and is being urged to check their ticket to claim their R40m winnings.
News
1 month ago

Lotto and beneficiaries' future uncertain as new operator yet to be revealed

South Africa looks set to go for weeks without the lotto, which could reduce much-needed funding for dozens of social welfare, education, sporting ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town teen arrested for 'schoolgirl assault' shared in video South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R100bn transformation fund Politics
  3. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  4. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World
  5. It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo hospital bears the scars of clashes between rebels, army | REUTERS
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting