South Africa

Two soldiers dead, 17 injured after military truck overturns in Northern Cape

The two members, a male and female, died on the scene and 17 others were injured and transported to hospital.

08 February 2025 - 12:02
The SANDF truck was travelling in rainy conditions from Lohatla to Kimberley when the accident occurred. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Two SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members died and 17 others were injured on Friday when a SANDF truck they were travelling in overturned on the R31 road between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop in the Northern Cape.

According to Northern Cape police, the two members, a male and female, died on the scene. The injured members were transported to hospital.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said the identities of the deceased were not yet known as their next of kin needed to be informed.

He said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon.

“The truck was travelling with 19 SANDF members from the Lohatla army base en route to Kimberley.”

The truck was travelling in rainy weather, Kock said. .

He said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The cause of the accident would form part of the police investigation. 

TimesLIVE

