South Africa

North West MEC recalls acting municipal manager roped in as 'Mr Fix-It'

Dr Johannes Mothupi was roped in as “Mr Fix-It” at the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in Rustenburg but now will leave next week after his acting stint was cut short.

09 February 2025 - 11:24
Acting municipal manager for Bojanala municipality Dr Johannes Mothupi.
Image: Supplied/NWU

Acting municipal manager of the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality Dr Johannes Mothupi has been recalled from his duties, effective from February 14.

North West MEC for co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Oageng Molapisi sent a letter to Mothupi on Thursday releasing him from his duties.

“You are hereby notified that your secondment as the acting municipal manager of Bojanala Platinum District Municipality shall be withdrawn with effect from February 14.

“You will be required to craft a close-out report for the tenure of your secondment and submit the same to my office on or before February 14,” Molapisi said.

He thanked Mothupi for his co-operation during his acting tenure.

“We are grateful for availing yourself to assume such enormous responsibilities of the acting municipal manager.”

Mothupi, roped in as “Mr Fix-It”, had his secondment extended in October, however a whistle-blower alerted the MEC about two pending fraud cases against Mothupi which were not disclosed to the Bojanala council.

The whistle-blower also raised concerns about appointments made by Mothupi in the supply chain department, alleging that unqualified people, including a cleaner, were handling supply chain services.

At the time, Mothupi said those facing disciplinary action for wrongdoing were trying to discredit him and tarnish his name. He said he did not disclose the cases because he had not been charged or asked to appear in court. 

The two fraud cases were laid at the Setlagole police station in March and July 2023 which were being investigated by the Hawks.

The MEC's spokesperson Lerato Gambu had confirmed to TimesLIVE last year that Molapisi had received an email detailing the allegations, which he said were being attended to.

TimesLIVE

