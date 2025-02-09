Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara has been elected as the new chairperson of the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) at its first 2025 council meeting in Cape Town.
Sefara, who previously chaired Sanef’s Media Freedom subcommittee, replaces Nwabisa Makunga, who stepped down from her position following her promotion to an executive role at Arena Holdings.
The incoming chairperson challenged the organisation to defend media freedom and strengthening the industry as it faced economic challenges.
“I take this opportunity seriously and note that it comes at a time when the industry is facing a myriad of challenges. Many newsrooms are asking the question of how they are going to turn the corner without losing faith and hoping for better solutions as they go through retrenchments and having critical positions frozen, which has an impact on the quality of the work and therefore on the quality of the contribution journalism makes to our much-cherished democracy,” said Sefara.
He thanked newsroom leaders for doing a sterling job in telling South African stories for the country despite limited capacity.
Sanef’s Media Freedom subcommittee was now chaired by Slindile Khanyile, publishing editor of isiZulu financial publication, Umbele.
The forum also congratulated Phathiswa Magopeni on her appointment as executive director of the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA), while Thivhudzi Lukoto, executive producer at SAfm: News and Current Affairs is Sanef’s new representative at the PCSA.
TimesLIVE
Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara elected as Sanef chairperson
Sefara challenged the organisation to defend media freedom and strengthen the industry despite its financial difficulties and limited capacity
Image: Masi Losi
Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara has been elected as the new chairperson of the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) at its first 2025 council meeting in Cape Town.
Sefara, who previously chaired Sanef’s Media Freedom subcommittee, replaces Nwabisa Makunga, who stepped down from her position following her promotion to an executive role at Arena Holdings.
The incoming chairperson challenged the organisation to defend media freedom and strengthening the industry as it faced economic challenges.
“I take this opportunity seriously and note that it comes at a time when the industry is facing a myriad of challenges. Many newsrooms are asking the question of how they are going to turn the corner without losing faith and hoping for better solutions as they go through retrenchments and having critical positions frozen, which has an impact on the quality of the work and therefore on the quality of the contribution journalism makes to our much-cherished democracy,” said Sefara.
He thanked newsroom leaders for doing a sterling job in telling South African stories for the country despite limited capacity.
Sanef’s Media Freedom subcommittee was now chaired by Slindile Khanyile, publishing editor of isiZulu financial publication, Umbele.
The forum also congratulated Phathiswa Magopeni on her appointment as executive director of the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA), while Thivhudzi Lukoto, executive producer at SAfm: News and Current Affairs is Sanef’s new representative at the PCSA.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Sanef, colleagues mourn passing of journalist Paddy Harper
Sanef wishes outgoing chairperson Nwabisa Makunga well, condemns arrests of journalists
Sanef celebrates first graduation of financial journalism fellowship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos