South Africa

Man jailed for murder of half-brother, to testify against duo 'he paid R750 each'

10 February 2025 - 13:47 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Herman Schalk Redelinghuys was sentenced by the Oudtshoorn regional court to an effective 15 years' direct imprisonment for the murder of his half-brother. Stock photo.
Herman Schalk Redelinghuys was sentenced by the Oudtshoorn regional court to an effective 15 years' direct imprisonment for the murder of his half-brother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Oudtshoorn regional court has sentenced Herman Schalk Redelinghuys to an effective 15 years' direct imprisonment for the murder of his half-brother.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Redelinghuys entered a plea sentencing agreement with the state and will testify against the two men he allegedly paid R750 each to carry out the murder.

Redelinghuys was sentenced to 25 years' direct imprisonment, but the court suspended 10 years for five years on condition he is not found guilty again of murder or attempted murder during the suspension period. The sentence was also suspended on condition that the 24-year-old testify truthfully and satisfactorily for the state in the trial of his co-accused.

His half-brother, Jacques Johannes Liebenberg, who was in his 30s, was murdered in January 2023.

Prosecutor Hyron Goulding said Liebenberg's girlfriend was six months' pregnant at the time of the murder, leaving their child to grow up without a father.

Kidnapped KZN businessman Zak Desai freed after five months

Kidnapped KwaDukuza businessman Zakariyya “Zak” Desai has been released after being taken outside a mosque in September.
News
6 hours ago

In his plea and sentencing agreement, Redelinghuys admitted to planning the murder and hiring hitmen. He claimed his half-brother had molested him since he was four years old and he decided to end the abuse by contracting Abraham Swartbooi and Adrian Isaacs to kill him.

An Oudtshoorn community group which had campaigned on Facebook to bring justice for Liebenberg and his family, run by Leon Campher, took exception to this defence, arguing it believed it was a falsehood and the victim was unable to clear his name.

Redelinghuys said he drove to Oudtshoorn to pick up the two men. He dropped them near Kammanasie Road, Dysselsdorp, and went to fetch the deceased who he misled by saying they were going for a drive.

He stopped the vehicle on Kammanasie Road after Swartbooi flagged down the vehicle.

The victim was beaten with a hammer and stabbed multiple times.

The case against Swartbooi and Isaacs has been separated and postponed until February 17. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three murder suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

Three murder suspects were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at Bhambayi in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later

Five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been served with high court ...
News
3 days ago

Life in jail for gunman who killed 'Fast Guns' gang leader and son aged 11

A gangster with a previous murder conviction has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Wynberg regional court for shooting dead the leader of ...
News
4 days ago

Police arrest two alleged hitmen over ANC councillor's death

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested two suspected hitmen on Thursday two days after they allegedly shot dead ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida in ...
Politics
3 days ago

Hitmen lose appeal against life sentence for contract killing

Men to stay behind bars for shooting man who ordered them to kill his wife
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  2. Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  3. Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95 Africa
  4. North West MEC recalls acting municipal manager roped in as 'Mr Fix-It' South Africa
  5. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide 81 | Infiniti Q50, VW Citi Golf, Ford Ranger Stormtrak, Toyota ...
National Assembly holds urgent debate on SANDF deaths in DRC