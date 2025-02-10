In his plea and sentencing agreement, Redelinghuys admitted to planning the murder and hiring hitmen. He claimed his half-brother had molested him since he was four years old and he decided to end the abuse by contracting Abraham Swartbooi and Adrian Isaacs to kill him.
Man jailed for murder of half-brother, to testify against duo 'he paid R750 each'
The Oudtshoorn regional court has sentenced Herman Schalk Redelinghuys to an effective 15 years' direct imprisonment for the murder of his half-brother.
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Redelinghuys entered a plea sentencing agreement with the state and will testify against the two men he allegedly paid R750 each to carry out the murder.
Redelinghuys was sentenced to 25 years' direct imprisonment, but the court suspended 10 years for five years on condition he is not found guilty again of murder or attempted murder during the suspension period. The sentence was also suspended on condition that the 24-year-old testify truthfully and satisfactorily for the state in the trial of his co-accused.
His half-brother, Jacques Johannes Liebenberg, who was in his 30s, was murdered in January 2023.
Prosecutor Hyron Goulding said Liebenberg's girlfriend was six months' pregnant at the time of the murder, leaving their child to grow up without a father.
