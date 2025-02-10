He said they were conducting a complex and challenging operation which needed proper co-ordination as there were risks.
LISTEN | Operations to rescue illegal miners in Roodepoort suspended
Image: TimesLIVE/Phathu Luvhengo
The City of Johannesburg and a mine rescue team temporarily suspended operations to rescue trapped illegal miners at a decommissioned mine in Roodepoort.
It is believed two illegal miners were trapped on Saturday afternoon and community members tried to rescue them.
After failing to rescue them on Saturday, residents from Jerusalema informal settlement alerted authorities about two illegal miners trapped in a shaft.
Johannesburg emergency management services and rescuers from DMR responded on Sunday.
In the first attempt, rescuers went 15m down but experienced oxygen deficiency and returned to the surface. During the second attempt, they went about 70m but again experienced oxygen deficiency.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the mission has been terminated “for now” for safety reasons.
He said they were conducting a complex and challenging operation which needed proper co-ordination as there were risks.
He said the team went 70m down and reached a makeshift platform where there was a hole.
“The area is dangerous for the rescuers, hence the decision to terminate the operation.
“We are looking at other avenues but we cannot do that with the maps we have because that is the only area we can move in,” he said.
He said they were told it was the illegal miners' first attempt to try to enter the shaft.
“We will find a way to get information which will lead us to other manholes they might be using so we can access the same shaft,” he said.
On Sunday voices were heard in the shaft. Mulaudzi said they did not hear voices on Monday.
Ward councillor Keke Tabane appealed to residents in the area to provide information about alternative routes to the shaft.
TimesLIVE
