South Africa

SA must defend its sovereignty after Trump's executive order: UAT

10 February 2025 - 22:30 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump says South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly. File photo.
US President Donald Trump says South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly. File photo.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The United Africans Transformation (UAT) has condemned what it called the unwarranted and imperialistic actions of US President Donald Trump, who has interfered in South Africa’s internal affairs under the guise of “human rights concerns”.

Trump signed an executive order last week freezing aid to South Africa over its land reform policies. The party said the order was nothing more than a continuation of neo-colonial oppression, aimed at maintaining Western economic dominance over Africa. 

“Trump, who is the president of the United States of America -not the president of the world — has no jurisdiction over South Africa’s sovereign decisions.

“His actions reek of hypocrisy, as the US itself has a long and bloody history of land dispossession, racial discrimination, and indigenous genocide,” UAT said.

It sad South Africa’s land reform policies were designed to correct the historical injustices of colonial land theft and apartheid-era dispossession, ensuring that all South Africans have fair access to land and economic opportunities. 

 “The so-called ‘concern’ over white South African farmers is nothing but a smokescreen for Trump’s broader agenda — punishing South Africa for daring to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people at the International Court of Justice,” UAT said. 

UAT called on the South African government to remain resolute in defending its national sovereignty and to continue implementing policies that addressed the historical injustices inflicted upon the majority of its people. 

TimesLIVE 

Trump wants us to believe transformation is a bad idea

The war currently under way is not only about the Expropriation Act, it is about something more fundamental: the need for meaningful change, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Trump's executive order cutting funding to SA 'lacks factual accuracy', says government

Trump signed the executive order on Friday, the White House said, citing disapproval of South Africa's land expropriation policy and its genocide ...
News
2 days ago

Thanks, but no thanks: South Africa mulls compromise to appease Trump

The government, opposition parties and top business leaders are scrambling for a quick resolution to the breakdown in relations with Washington ...
News
2 days ago

How to stop Trump meddling in South Africa's affairs

If President Ramaphosa wants to immunise SA against Donald Trump’s poison, he needs to get the GNU to show greater unity, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  2. Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  3. Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95 Africa
  4. North West MEC recalls acting municipal manager roped in as 'Mr Fix-It' South Africa
  5. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC Part 2