He said Rusa's operations centre received a tip-off from a medical facility reporting the baby looked similar to one recently delivered via caesarean section.
“Following up on this information and other leads, officers began tracking the mother,” said Balram.
On Monday they established the identity of the woman.
“It was reported she is a foreigner who settled in this country in 2022. She is from Maseru, Lesotho. Further information was received that the woman intended to flee the country.”
Reaction officers searched an area in Hazelmere where they found the mother.
Balram said she was found in possession of a passport in the name of a friend. They also found the child's plastic hospital tag.
The woman allegedly entered the county illegally in 2022. She has two other children — aged 5 and 11 — who live in Lesotho. She moved to South Africa to find work and was employed at a textile business before she fell pregnant.
“During her pregnancy her boyfriend disputed paternity, saying she had sexual relationships with other partners,” said Balram.
The woman’s estranged partner refused to communicate with her after the baby was born and she allegedly decided to get rid of it.
“While approaching the drain she [allegedly] threw the baby in the direction of a manhole when a vehicle approached. She then fled the area.”
The woman is expected to appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet
Image: RUSA
A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Monday 17 hours after a baby was found at a stormwater drain inlet in Verulam, north of Durban.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said an officer on bicycle patrol stumbled upon the newborn at a drain inlet leading to a 2m drop in Wick Street in the CBD.
The partially wrapped baby, weighing 2.2kg was rescued and taken to hospital. The company circulated pictures of the infant on social media to find out how she got there.
Image: RUSA
He said Rusa's operations centre received a tip-off from a medical facility reporting the baby looked similar to one recently delivered via caesarean section.
“Following up on this information and other leads, officers began tracking the mother,” said Balram.
On Monday they established the identity of the woman.
“It was reported she is a foreigner who settled in this country in 2022. She is from Maseru, Lesotho. Further information was received that the woman intended to flee the country.”
Reaction officers searched an area in Hazelmere where they found the mother.
Balram said she was found in possession of a passport in the name of a friend. They also found the child's plastic hospital tag.
The woman allegedly entered the county illegally in 2022. She has two other children — aged 5 and 11 — who live in Lesotho. She moved to South Africa to find work and was employed at a textile business before she fell pregnant.
“During her pregnancy her boyfriend disputed paternity, saying she had sexual relationships with other partners,” said Balram.
The woman’s estranged partner refused to communicate with her after the baby was born and she allegedly decided to get rid of it.
“While approaching the drain she [allegedly] threw the baby in the direction of a manhole when a vehicle approached. She then fled the area.”
The woman is expected to appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Healthy baby boy delivered by staff in KZN shopping mall bathroom
More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage moms
Firefighters deliver healthy baby boy in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos