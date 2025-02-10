South Africa

Suspect arrested for allegedly raping 60-year-old Bushbuckridge pensioner

10 February 2025 - 08:49
The alleged rape happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge on Saturday at about 5pm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 37-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly raping a 60-year-old pensioner.

According to police, the incident happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Saturday at about 5pm.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the complainant alleged she left home and went to drop her personal belongings nearby. 

“On her way back, while walking on a street, she met a male person known to her. The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman and raped her.”

Ndubane said the woman's grandson was looking for her and caught the suspect in the act.

“When the suspect noticed the woman's grandson he fled. The matter was reported to police and the suspect was traced and arrested.”

