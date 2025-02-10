A 37-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly raping a 60-year-old pensioner.
According to police, the incident happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Saturday at about 5pm.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the complainant alleged she left home and went to drop her personal belongings nearby.
“On her way back, while walking on a street, she met a male person known to her. The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman and raped her.”
Ndubane said the woman's grandson was looking for her and caught the suspect in the act.
“When the suspect noticed the woman's grandson he fled. The matter was reported to police and the suspect was traced and arrested.”
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested for allegedly raping 60-year-old Bushbuckridge pensioner
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 37-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly raping a 60-year-old pensioner.
According to police, the incident happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Saturday at about 5pm.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the complainant alleged she left home and went to drop her personal belongings nearby.
“On her way back, while walking on a street, she met a male person known to her. The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman and raped her.”
Ndubane said the woman's grandson was looking for her and caught the suspect in the act.
“When the suspect noticed the woman's grandson he fled. The matter was reported to police and the suspect was traced and arrested.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Life in jail for Limpopo man who raped eight-year-old girl in 2019
Patient treated for stab wound gets 15 years for rape in hospital bathroom
Khayelitsha pastor who 'healed' victims through sex facing rape, assault charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos