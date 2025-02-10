South Africa

Three in every four tourists to SA in 2024 were from Africa: Stats SA

Tourism from Ghana booms due to visa waiver agreement

10 February 2025 - 14:30
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Africa remains the primary source of tourists for South Africa, accounting for 76% of total arrivals.
Africa remains the primary source of tourists for South Africa, accounting for 76% of total arrivals.
Image: StatsSA

South Africa's tourism sector continues to thrive, with the African continent the dominant source of visitors.

According to Stats SA, in 2024 African tourists accounted for 76% of total arrivals, with 6.8-million tourists making a journey to the country.

The top-performing source market within Africa remains Zimbabwe, which had a steady growth of 3.6% compared to 2023, bringing the total number of Zimbabwean visitors to 2.18-million in 2024.

The standout performer was Ghana, which recorded an exceptional 149.0% surge in tourist arrivals. Ghana’s total for 2024 reached 36,656, a dramatic increase driven by the introduction of a visa waiver in November 2023 and improved air connectivity.

Minister of tourism Patricia de Lille praised the strong performance from Ghana and said the visa-free travel agreement between South Africa and Ghana allows citizens to travel for up to 90 days for business or tourism without the need for a visa. The agreement was implemented in November 2023.

“Ghana’s immense performance can be attributed to the fact that travellers between Ghana and South Africa no longer need visas to travel between the two countries. This, coupled with increased airlift and targeted marketing initiatives by South African Tourism, makes for a winning formula for the growth of our sector,” said de Lille.

Meetings Africa a boost for events industry

South Africa has won bids to host 53 international conferences and exhibitions over the next five years, which are expected to pump more than R600m ...
Business Times
1 week ago

On the international front, South Africa also saw substantial growth.

“Tourist arrivals from the Americas saw a strong 10.9% growth from 2023. The US remains the top market in the region with 372,362 tourists reflecting a 5.2% increase from 2023 to 2024,” said tourism spokesperson Zara Nicholson.

“Tourism from Brazil saw a remarkable 94.2% rise in 2024, totalling 49,855 tourists, largely driven by direct air connectivity and our enhanced marketing efforts.”

South Africa remains attractive and accessible for all travellers to enjoy, and we thank all international and domestic travellers for exploring our beautiful country and contributing to the tourism sector’s performance
Patricia de Lille, minister of tourism

Tourist arrivals from Europe saw a moderate 1.1% increase in 2024, reaching 1.26-million visitors. The UK remains the largest European source market, despite a 1.8% dip from the previous year, with 349,883 visitors. Germany also showed positive growth, with a 4.0% increase, totalling 254,992 arrivals. The Netherlands performed well, reporting a 0.8% increase in arrivals, while France saw a decline.

South Africa experienced a 4.2% rise in arrivals from Asia, with 207,718 tourists visiting in 2024. China led the way with an 11.4% increase, totalling 41,651 arrivals, driven by targeted promotions and increased flight connectivity. India recorded 75,541 arrivals, with a slight decline of 5.3% due to visa processing delays and the absence of direct flights. Japan stood out with an impressive 31.8% increase, reaching 17,370 arrivals.

Australia also posted steady gains, with continued strong demand expected to drive further growth in 2025.

South Africa saw a 16.1% decline in arrivals from the Middle East, with total visitors dropping to 45,602. However, Saudi Arabia bucked this trend, increasing arrivals by 12.1% to 18,333 visitors. The United Arab Emirates contributed 6,717 arrivals to South Africa in 2024.

“The tourism sector is a strong contributor to the economy and job creation. We are determined to continue with this momentum and push the numbers much higher so that we can grow our contribution to economic growth and job creation even further,” De Lille said.

“South Africa remains attractive and accessible for all travellers to enjoy, and we thank all international and domestic travellers for exploring our beautiful country and contributing to the tourism sector’s performance.”

READ MORE:

Airbnb owner shares damage to R20m property in Camps Bay 'by guests'

The owner of a luxury R20m Airbnb property in Camps Bay, Cape Town, has shared the shocking extent of damage caused to his property, allegedly by ...
News
1 week ago

Oshoek border post reopened after accident

The Oshoek port of entry with Eswatini has been reopened after the successful clearance and safety assessment of the port after a serious truck ...
News
1 week ago

Garden Route town processes R16bn in building plans amid rapid growth

Embracing digital transformation has seen the rapidly expanding coastal town George process a record R16bn worth of building plans in four years.
News
1 week ago

Looking ahead to 2025’s travel trends

‘Noctourism’, ‘bravecations’ and ‘coolcations’ are likely to be high on the agenda for world travellers in 2025
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Cape Town crowned best city in the world for 2025 by Time Out

Cape Town has outshone Bangkok, New York and Melbourne in happiness, fine dining and breathtaking scenery to top the annual Best Cities in the ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

From seasonal treats to high touch areas: prep your home for rentals

Looking to make your flat or house earn you Janu-worry cash? Here's a checklist to ensure guests will come knocking
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  2. Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  3. Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95 Africa
  4. North West MEC recalls acting municipal manager roped in as 'Mr Fix-It' South Africa
  5. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide 81 | Infiniti Q50, VW Citi Golf, Ford Ranger Stormtrak, Toyota ...
National Assembly holds urgent debate on SANDF deaths in DRC