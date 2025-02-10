Tributes pour in for nuclear scientist Senamile Masango

South Africa’s first black nuclear scientist, Senamile Masango, died suddenly at the weekend.
Tributes have been pouring in for the trailblazing nuclear scientist who hailed from Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. The cause of her death is not yet publicly known. She was born in 1987.
The department of science, technology and innovation said Masango left an indelible mark on SA's scientific community.
“As the country's first black nuclear scientist, Masango's remarkable achievements paved the way for future generations of scientists and inspired countless young minds. Masango's tireless efforts to promote science education and empowerment, particularly among women and disadvantaged communities, will be deeply missed,” it said.
The department said her founding of Women in Science and Engineering (Wise) and her advocacy for increased representation and opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields have had a lasting impact.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Masango family, who have lost a beloved daughter, sister and friend. May you find strength and solace in the knowledge that her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift others. To the Nongoma community, we offer our sympathies for the loss of a shining star who brought pride and recognition to your community.”
Radio presenter Nqubeko Ndlela said: “May her memory continue to inspire and motivate future generations. As we bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, we honour her memory by continuing to strive for excellence, equality and empowerment in the scientific community and beyond. Rest in peace, Senamile Masango. Your legacy will never be forgotten.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela expressed her shock at Masango’s passing.
“Exceedingly shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Senamile Masango, SA’s first female nuclear physicist, a friend of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and tireless supporter of our #Action4Inclusion initiative aimed at eradicating student debt as a barrier to higher education. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May her kind soul rest in peace.”
After completing matric, she enrolled at the University of Zululand for a BSc in physics and electronics at the age of 16. She fell pregnant and dropped out, but with the help of her father, she later re-enrolled. Her daughter Sindisiwe died in a car accident when she was seven years old.
She obtained a BSc in physics and electronics and a BSc honours nuclear physics from the University of Zululand, a diploma in project management from Varsity College and an MSc in Nuclear Physics cum laude from the University of the Western Cape.
In 2017, she was part of the first group of scientists in Africa who conducted research at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research laboratory in Switzerland.
Besides being an outstanding achiever in the field of science, she also founded Wise, which provides leadership and role models for young people who enter the field of science and technology.
According to the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation, Masango was a celebrated nuclear scientist, world energy leader and entrepreneur.
She was the leader of a research team representing SA at the Brics Youth Energy Agency. Under her leadership, the Senamile Masango Foundation emerged as the winning team from SA in the Brics Youth Energy Outlook 2020.
She also participated in the International Women’s Conference hosted by parliament, where she addressed the challenges faced by women in science across Africa.
Her leadership experience spanned several roles, including deputy secretary of Peace Aid International, chairperson of Young African Women in Leadership, chairperson of United African Youth, and NEC member at the Progressive Professionals Forum.
Among her many accolades, she was recognised as one of SA’s most successful black women scientists under 35 in 2019 and was named in the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South African Science and Technology list. She was also celebrated as one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women in 2020 and was a finalist for the Women in Tech Global Awards in 2021. In 2022, Masango received the prestigious International Women in Science Award, honouring her pivotal contributions to the advancement of science.
TimesLIVE
