UAT pays tribute to Nujoma

Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma was an unwavering revolutionary who dedicated his life to the liberation of Namibia and the broader African continent, the United Africans Transformation (UAT) said on Monday.

Nujoma died on Sunday aged 95.

“His leadership of the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia was a beacon of courage, determination, and resilience in the fight against colonial rule and apartheid,” UAT said in a statement.

It said Nujoma's leadership in a free Namibia solidified the strong bonds between South Africa and Namibia and reinforced the values of African unity, sovereignty and economic liberation.

TimesLIVE