South Africa

UAT pays tribute to Nujoma

10 February 2025 - 22:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma has died. File Photo
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma has died. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma was an unwavering revolutionary who dedicated his life to the liberation of Namibia and the broader African continent, the United Africans Transformation (UAT) said on Monday. 

Nujoma died on Sunday aged 95. 

“His leadership of the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia was a beacon of courage, determination, and resilience in the fight against colonial rule and apartheid,” UAT said in a statement. 

It said Nujoma's leadership in a free Namibia solidified the strong bonds between South Africa and Namibia and reinforced the values of African unity, sovereignty and economic liberation.  

TimesLIVE 

UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC

The United Africans Transformation party has called for a comprehensive review of the South African National Defence Force’s operational strategy.
Politics
2 weeks ago

UAT criticises Expropriation Bill as insufficient for land justice

The United Africans Transformation party says the Expropriation Bill, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa thus week, falls short ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT

United Africans Transformation (UAT) says a statement made recently by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, that the party exited the government of ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  2. Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  3. Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95 Africa
  4. North West MEC recalls acting municipal manager roped in as 'Mr Fix-It' South Africa
  5. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC Part 2