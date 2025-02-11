The first shipment of apples in 16 years left SA on Monday after a ban until the kingdom was satisfied with pest control measures and cold disinfestation treatment.
The market had been closed to SA from January 2008 to December 2024 due to changes in requirements by the trading partner, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen confirmed while attending an event in Ceres in the Western Cape to mark the reopening of exports.
The apple industry employed 32,397 workers on farms in 2023, he said, adding the reopening of the Thai market presented opportunities for jobs on farms and in packing, logistics and the transport sector.
Fruit producers group Hortgro said "much behind-the-scenes work" was done by exporters eager to refresh relationships with Thai importers.
In March, it said Thai inspectors visited pack houses, cooling facilities and orchards in SA's three major apple production areas.
"Over the past five to 10 years, South African apple growers have invested heavily in state-of-the-art facilities, production practices technology and new cultivars."
South African apple exports have generally increased by 40% in the previous 10 years, with the bulk of the growth directed away from the traditional markets of the UK and Europe to the Far East and Asia, said Hortgro.
"A healthy 35% of all SA apple exports are destined for these markets. Strong growth has also been seen in Africa and the Middle East."
TimesLIVE
Apple exports to Thailand resume after 16 years
Image: 123RF/sureshot1975
