CPUT 'disheartened' by violent clashes over student accommodation

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is “extremely disheartened” by students who started fires, stoned windows and attacked campus security while demanding accommodation.
CPUT has placed scores of students who had been squatting outside the District Six campus since the weekend. Those left unplaced allegedly went on the rampage on Sunday evening, demanding access to residences.
Security intervened after being attacked by a group that was allegedly damaging campus infrastructure.
“In some cases it was clear these individuals were intoxicated and security needed to restrain them for their own safety as they were a danger to themselves and others,” said CPUT.
“These clashes are extremely disheartening, especially as our staff worked through the weekend to place 534 students in residence. The clashes which took place are perpetrated by applicants who were not part of this group and have been told they do not qualify for residence.”
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said public order police responded. A 20-year-old man was arrested for public violence and will appear in court soon.
“Two police members sustained injuries and received medical treatment. The situation is being monitored,” said Twigg.
CPUT management said the institution’s residences, financial aid and security personnel worked throughout the weekend to place qualifying students at two residences.
“Buses transporting these students were loaded in the early hours of Sunday morning, after vetting the group to establish who was eligible to be placed.
“The vetting and processing of applicants has been happening every day [last] week, with batches of 50 to 100 students being housed as spaces became available. The process will continue into the new week.”
Some of the students protesting were not registered to study in 2025, did not have National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding or could not produce valid student numbers.
EFF student leaders expressed frustration at events on campus. “Again the management of CPUT has demonstrated a clear disregard for the wellbeing of its students. There are still returning students without accommodation, some even forced to sleep outside.”
Wandile Mhlongo told TimesLIVE students handed a memorandum of demands to parliament on Monday, expressing their concerns and adding some students were temporarily placed which was “not enough”.
Universities swamped by applications
CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told TimesLIVE on Tuesday some students had incorrectly claimed to have been waiting for accommodation for three weeks.
“We are processing our own campus residence offerings where we have 16,200 beds in campus housing. Most of the beds have been absorbed by people who have applied on time and worked the process properly. We are phoning students to ask whether they are arriving and if they can give their bed away to source additional beds.
“Every day hundreds of new applicants arrive at our campuses in the hopes of being placed. These may be first years who are hopeful for a last-minute place, sometimes they are students who have already been placed in private accommodation but are hoping a better space has become available,” said Kansley.
She said the status of students ineligible for residence would not change as some lived within a 60km radius of the campus, others exceeded the years of study possible for NSFAS funding or had disciplinary hearings pending.
It was impossible for any university to cater for every person who arrived needing accommodation, she said.
“We are always looking at ways to secure more beds that are financially stable for the institution — it is a point of constant discussion.”
