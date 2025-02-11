Charlotte Maxeke hospital first in Gauteng to perform clip implant heart procedure

“The procedure’s key benefits include drastically reduced recovery times, often just one or two days post-insertion, making it a game-changer for elderly or high-risk MR patients who are unsuitable candidates for open-heart surgery,” said the department.
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the CMJAH’s implementation of this procedure is also a reflection of the growing collaboration between the public and private sectors.
“This procedure is but an example of the many inroads we continue to make in the health-care system through collaboration between the public and private sector. We have the advantage of academic hospitals which boast leading experts in many fields locally and internationally. This allows us to pioneer new ways of improving patient care,” she said.
Dr Arthur Mutyaba, an interventional cardiologist at CMJAH and director of the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, played a crucial role in leading the procedure. He emphasised the importance of this new treatment for patients who were previously considered too high-risk for surgery.
“With this procedure now accessible, we are able to help these patients get back to a normal life without having to expose them to the risk of open-heart surgery,” he said.
The department said the procedure has also raised the bar for the treatment of structural heart disease.
In a milestone for the public health-care system, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CHJAH) has become the first health facility in Gauteng to successfully perform the MitraClip implant, a procedure designed to treat severe mitral regurgitation (MR).
The procedure, which was conducted between February 3 and 4, represents the MitraClip procedure which involves the insertion of a tiny clip via a catheter, which aids in sealing the mitral valve and restoring normal blood flow through the heart.
Mitral regurgitation, a condition where the mitral valve leaks blood backward into the heart, is a serious health concern. It increases pressure in the lungs and can lead to heart failure if left untreated.
The MitraClip device offers an innovative solution, improving heart function and quality of life for those who are most vulnerable. This intervention offers patients with MR a viable alternative to open-heart surgery, often a risky procedure for elderly or high-risk individuals.
According to the Gauteng health department, the MitraClip procedure is a game-changer for patients who would otherwise not be eligible for traditional heart surgery due to age or other health complications.
“What makes the procedures unique is that despite most patients having full medical insurance, a decision was made to perform these procedures in a controlled academic hospital environment. This approach ensures all cases are recorded in a national registry, allowing the tracking of long-term outcomes and contributing to the advancement of structural heart disease treatment,” it said.
The procedure has been welcomed not only by public health officials but also by private patients who now have access to life-saving treatment.
“Private patients in need of this life-saving procedure will pay using their medical aids or private funds. The Charlotte Maxeke procedure marks the fourth round of MitraClip implants in South Africa, after the first 12 successful procedures performed at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals in Cape Town.”
The MitraClip programme is unique in that it is only available at leading academic hospitals, giving public and private patients access to cutting-edge heart valve therapy. MitraClip therapy is not yet available in private health-care facilities, making these academic hospitals the sole centres for the life-changing intervention.
“The availability of this pioneering therapy through academic hospitals, combined with the ongoing tracking of patient outcomes, is set to transform the treatment landscape for MR in South Africa.”
