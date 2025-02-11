South Africa

Family puzzled after granny shot more than 20 times in KZN

11 February 2025 - 13:18 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 64-year-old woman was shot more than 20 times in Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday
A 64-year-old woman was shot more than 20 times in Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday
Image: 123RF/zeferli

The family of woman from Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, who was shot more than 20 times are in shock over the brutal killing on Sunday.

It is understood Egnar Tswane Sondezi, 64, told her grandson she feared for her safety on Sunday night after she heard footsteps in the backyard. She left her room and went to sleep in a rondavel on the property.

A short while later, a group of attackers stormed her residence and found her in the rondavel. They shot Sondezi more than 20 times before fleeing.

Sondezi's daughter Fikile Tsotetsi said they are shocked by the killing.

"We are confused why my mother was killed in such a callous manner," she said.

She said her mother was living with her grandson.

Egnar Tswane Sondezi, 64, was killed by unknown men who stormed her residence on Sunday.
Egnar Tswane Sondezi, 64, was killed by unknown men who stormed her residence on Sunday.
Image: SUPPLIED

"We do not want to speculate on the matter and we will allow the law to take its course," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of murder was opened.

ANC Women's League provincial task team coordinator Matho Shozi described Sondezi's killing as a "heinous" act. She said the murder is a clear indication women are under siege in the province, adding there was no justification for the "atrocity".

"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of a woman. This heinous act highlights the ongoing crisis of gender-based violence and we demand swift justice for the victim and her family. We urge the community to work closely with the police and provide any information that could lead to the immediate arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible," said Shozi.

She said the provincial task team has full confidence in law enforcement agencies and believes the perpetrators will be tracked down.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man shoots himself after allegedly wounding a woman

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of attempted murder and an inquest after a 39-year-old man allegedly shot and injured a 39-year-old ...
News
8 hours ago

Slain ANC councillor received threatening call before hit

Slain ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida received a threatening call allegedly from someone known to him last week, who told him his days are ...
Politics
4 days ago

One man dead and another critical after shooting in Chatsworth home invasion

A man was killed and another critically injured when they were shot during a home invasion in Chatsworth, south of Durban, during the early hours of ...
News
5 days ago

Man who killed two girlfriends, one while on parole, jailed for life

The Mthatha high court has sentenced Bongile Makhunga to life plus 30 years' imprisonment.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for nuclear scientist Senamile Masango South Africa
  2. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  3. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  4. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news
  5. Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet South Africa

Latest Videos

Problems pile up for Royal AM
Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...