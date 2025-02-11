South Africa

Khoisan village at Union Buildings is removed after 7-year squat

11 February 2025 - 08:38 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khoisan people camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 13 2025. King Khoisan SA and his entourage were ordered to vacate the premises following a court order obtained by the department of public works and infrastructure last month.
Khoisan people camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 13 2025. King Khoisan SA and his entourage were ordered to vacate the premises following a court order obtained by the department of public works and infrastructure last month.
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

A seven-year Khoisan occupation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria has come to an end with the removal of the mini village erected there, in line with a court-ordered eviction which was enforced on Monday.

Self-styled queen Cynthia Triegardt, 54, died and her husband King Khoisan SA was injured in a car accident near Colesberg on January 10. He has remained at their home in the Eastern Cape while recuperating.

The Pretoria high court granted an eviction order on December 11.

“No appeal or opposition has been received against the court order from any interested parties,” said department of public works and infrastructure spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

He confirmed the eviction order was enforced by law enforcement officials on Monday morning.

“While the department expresses its sympathy with the serious grievances of the Khoi-San community, no person has the right to claim or occupy public space intended to be used and enjoyed by all South Africans.

“South Africa is a society based on the rule of law, and legitimate concerns should therefore be addressed through the proper legislated channels.

“The department worked and consulted with all stakeholders, including other government departments and the City of Tshwane, before the order was enforced to assist all individuals who were willing to return home,” Mabaso said.

The “royal” couple and about 20 supporters had camped at the Union Buildings for the past seven years to raise awareness about the marginalisation of the Khoisan people.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears 7-year mark

King Khoisan SA says the term 'coloured' was introduced by the apartheid regime to categorise the Khoi and San people
News
4 months ago

Red flags raised over ‘exploitation’ by self-styled Khoisan leaders

Poor residents asked to register to benefit from an equality court case.
News
2 weeks ago

King Khoisan SA vows not to leave Union Buildings after court evicts him

King Khoisan SA remained adamant on Wednesday he will not move from the makeshift palace outside the Union Buildings after the government was granted ...
News
1 month ago

Residents will not be moved from Knoflokskraal: parliamentary committee

Parliament's portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and environment resolved on Friday that 4,000 people occupying Knoflokskraal outside Grabouw ...
Politics
2 years ago

'How can I be a dagga dealer?': King Khoisan SA not quitting protest at Union Buildings

King Khoisan SA, who has staged a sit-in protest at the Union Buildings for more than three years and was arrested on dagga-related charges, is not ...
News
2 years ago

‘First People: The Lost History of the Khoisan’ is an invaluable read

'First People: The Lost History of the Khoisan' provides a detailed account of a lost history as it examines the lineage of southern Africa’s ...
Books
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. You can’t squat in home you’ve sold or bring in ‘backup’ against new owners, ... South Africa
  2. 'I've always considered myself black': judge Phillip Coppin after JSC asks for ... South Africa
  3. Gregory Molale sheds light on history and heritage in new film ‘Language of My ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Echoes of a dissident poet Opinion
  5. ‘Never denied my blackness’ — Tyla speaks out after team shuts down ‘coloured’ ... TshisaLIVE
  6. From YouTube to books, we've got 3 ways to understand coloured culture Lifestyle
  7. Why colouredness comes with anger Insight
  8. LISTEN | A call to coloured communities to reclaim their identity Non-Fiction

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for nuclear scientist Senamile Masango South Africa
  2. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  3. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  4. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news
  5. Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet South Africa

Latest Videos

Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC