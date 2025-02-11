Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of attempted murder and an inquest after a 39-year-old man allegedly shot and injured a 39-year-old woman during a heated argument before turning the gun to himself on Monday afternoon.
The man's body was found with a gunshot wound. The woman was found with a gunshot wound on her right hand and was rushed to hospital.
According to police the incident happened at Selega near Kabokweni.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police immediately responded to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.
“ The woman was rushed to hospital for treatment while the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.
Mdhluli said the circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the ongoing investigation.
“An unlicensed firearm without ammunition was found next to the man's body.”
Man shoots himself after allegedly wounding a woman
Image: 123RF/zeferli
