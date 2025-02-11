South Africa

Man shoots himself after allegedly wounding a woman

11 February 2025 - 07:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The body of the man was found with a gunshot wound and the woman with a gunshot wound on her right hand. Stock photo.
The body of the man was found with a gunshot wound and the woman with a gunshot wound on her right hand. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of attempted murder and an inquest after a 39-year-old man allegedly shot and injured a 39-year-old woman during a heated argument before turning the gun to himself on Monday afternoon.

The man's body was found with a gunshot wound. The woman was found with a gunshot wound on her right hand and was rushed to hospital.

According to police the incident happened at Selega near Kabokweni.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police immediately responded to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

“ The woman was rushed to hospital for treatment while the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Mdhluli said the circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“An unlicensed firearm without ammunition was found next to the man's body.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN cop accidentally fatally shoots one colleague, leaves another wounded

A KwaZulu-Natal south coast police officer died and another was injured when a colleague "mistakenly" opened fire on them in Port Shepstone on Sunday.
News
3 months ago

Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop'

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
News
6 months ago

Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo

A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday was ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for nuclear scientist Senamile Masango South Africa
  2. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  3. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  4. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news
  5. Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet South Africa

Latest Videos

Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC