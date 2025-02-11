South Africa

Two suspects held for torching of Putco buses in Mpumalanga

'A significant step towards achieving justice and maintaining order'

11 February 2025 - 21:08 By Ernest Mabuza
Fifty-one Putco buses were torched in the Nkangala district of Mpumalanga.
Image: SAPS

Two more suspects were arrested on Tuesday in Siyabuswa in connection with the torching of Putco buses in Nkangala two weeks ago.

The arrest of the suspects, aged 31 and 33, brings to four the number of suspects who have been arrested in connection with the incident. The suspects have been charged with malicious damage to property. 

“The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred on January 28 in which several Putco buses were set on fire in Nkangala.

“The suspects are believed to have been involved in the co-ordinated attack on the bus fleet, causing significant damage to the vehicles and posing a threat to public safety,” police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said. 

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mdutjane magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“It is expected that further details regarding their involvement in the crime will be revealed during the court proceedings.” 

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrests, adding this was a significant step towards achieving justice and maintaining law and order in the province.

TimesLIVE 

