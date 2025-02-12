South Africa

Beaten, burnt, mutilated: NSPCA offers R20k reward for info on baboon killing

12 February 2025 - 12:38
The NSPCA has launched an investigation into the killing of a baboon at a school in Mpumalanga.
Image: NSPCA

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is offering a R20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for killing a male Chacma baboon known as Raygun.

A video showing Raygun at Botleng Secondary School in Delmas, Mpumalanga, went viral on social media last week. The baboon was kicked, beaten and set alight. His body was mutilated with his hands, feet, head and heart removed, the NSPCA said. His remains were retrieved for a postmortem.

Douglas Wolhuter, manager of the NSPCA's wildlife protection unit, expressed outrage over the incident.

“We are horrified by this level of cruelty. Raygun was in search of freedom in a new territory, something all baboons do instinctively,” he said.

“No animal should ever endure such suffering and agony. Prosecution, education or both. Justice for Raygun starts with you.”

Wolhuter said despite the viral footage, the school has refused to identify those responsible for the brutal killing.

“After consulting with school management, who are responsible for about 1,800 children on the property, it became clear this case is deeply rooted in superstition regarding baboons used in witchcraft. 

“The school principal, who in her own version went to move her vehicle from the chaos and ran back into the school building, is refusing to provide the names of the three pupils who were seen chasing Raygun on the school roof. According to the school, 10 children fainted earlier that morning, leading to the belief the baboon was sent to cast a spell.”

He said they were informed the community, who allegedly initiated the chase after Raygun, asked the school to notify if it authorities attempted to investigate the incident.

“The community are protecting each other at all costs, making the NSPCA’s investigation incredibly difficult.”

The baboon had been roaming around Pretoria and was being coaxed towards a less populated area by wildlife experts with the hope he would find a new troop. 

TimesLIVE

