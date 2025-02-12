South Africa

IN PICS | Police seize fat burning jabs, performance-enhancing drugs and steroids

12 February 2025 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
Fat-burning drugs, steroids and other medications were allegedly being offered for sale online.
Image: SAPS

Six suspects have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a police takedown operation of a drug syndicate selling illicit drugs online.

Police seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants, said spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

Electronic devices were also seized during the arrests of the three men and three women, who were apprehended at different addresses.

The premises where steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants were stored.
Image: SAPS
The outside of the premises where drugs were being stored ahead of sale online.
Image: SAPS
Police say a drug syndicate was selling steroids, scheduled medicine, stimulants and other performance-enhancing drugs.
Image: SAPS

They face charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Van Wyk said the takedown operation took place on Tuesday after extensive investigations by the national organised crime investigations narcotics unit, supported by the transnational vehicle crime investigation unit, Gauteng provincial narcotics unit, crime intelligence, K9 search and rescue, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport, and the financial intelligence centre.

"The suspects were allegedly operating an online website to trade and distribute counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, scheduled medicines, steroids and stimulants.

"Investigations, which included a forensic analysis, revealed the products contain prohibited substances. One product sold online as a 'fat burner' contains dimethylphenethylamine, an isomer of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth or Tik)."

Van Wyk said the suspects are expected to appear before a magistrate's court later this week as investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New Year, lighter me with injectables and DNA-diet is a sore point

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is concerned about the proliferation of falsified, compounded and substandard products available to the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Which of the breakthrough weight loss medicines can you get in South Africa?

These medicines remain largely inaccessible in SA given their high costs
News
1 day ago

SA medicines regulator sounds warning on fake Ozempic

Sahpra has identified websites offering illegal sales of products that claim to be versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro
News
2 months ago

Seeing is not believing: how deepfake scammers abused top doctor’s image

It's getting increasingly difficult to trust what you see online when your doctor's face and voice are faked to sell male potency products, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago
