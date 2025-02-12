They face charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.
IN PICS | Police seize fat burning jabs, performance-enhancing drugs and steroids
Image: SAPS
Six suspects have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a police takedown operation of a drug syndicate selling illicit drugs online.
Police seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants, said spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.
Electronic devices were also seized during the arrests of the three men and three women, who were apprehended at different addresses.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
They face charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.
Van Wyk said the takedown operation took place on Tuesday after extensive investigations by the national organised crime investigations narcotics unit, supported by the transnational vehicle crime investigation unit, Gauteng provincial narcotics unit, crime intelligence, K9 search and rescue, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport, and the financial intelligence centre.
"The suspects were allegedly operating an online website to trade and distribute counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, scheduled medicines, steroids and stimulants.
"Investigations, which included a forensic analysis, revealed the products contain prohibited substances. One product sold online as a 'fat burner' contains dimethylphenethylamine, an isomer of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth or Tik)."
Van Wyk said the suspects are expected to appear before a magistrate's court later this week as investigations continue.
