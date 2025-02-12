South Africa

Kidnapped Kariega businessman freed

12 February 2025 - 08:50 By Brandon Nel
A member of one of the more influential Nelson Mandela Bay families was kidnapped from his offices in Kariega on Tuesday morning.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Eastern Cape businessman Ebrahim Moosa has been released by his kidnappers
Image: SUPPLIED

Prominent Kariega businessman Ebrahim Moosa, 74, who was kidnapped in broad daylight on Tuesday morning, has been released. 

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the anti-gang unit confirmed Moosa's release.

It is understood he was released in Kwazakhele late on Tuesday night, though further details were not immediately available.

Moosa, a member of the well-known Jeeva family, was allegedly kicked and stomped on by his abductors before they bundled him into their getaway vehicle.

The abduction took place outside Moosa's business, Tramarco Trading International, on Cape Road in Kariega at about 10am. The incident was caught on CCTV.

It is understood Moosa was freed when authorities swooped on the kidnappers.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Moosa was “very rattled”.

This is a developing story.

