Prominent Kariega businessman Ebrahim Moosa, 74, who was kidnapped in broad daylight on Tuesday morning, has been released.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the anti-gang unit confirmed Moosa's release.
It is understood he was released in Kwazakhele late on Tuesday night, though further details were not immediately available.
Moosa, a member of the well-known Jeeva family, was allegedly kicked and stomped on by his abductors before they bundled him into their getaway vehicle.
The abduction took place outside Moosa's business, Tramarco Trading International, on Cape Road in Kariega at about 10am. The incident was caught on CCTV.
It is understood Moosa was freed when authorities swooped on the kidnappers.
Sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Moosa was “very rattled”.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Kidnapped Kariega businessman freed
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
