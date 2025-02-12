KZN is not running short of medicines, supplies, says health MEC Simelane

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has poured cold water on the reported shortage of critical medical supplies at public health facilities.

This follows recent reports the department was running out of medical supplies, owing largely to the austerity measures imposed by the national and provincial government.

Simelane said the department was feeling the effects of budget cuts which forced changes to some service provider payments, resulting in some late payments between November and January.

“After that we were able to reach a level where all our service providers were paid because everything we owe has to be settled by the end of March when our financial year comes to an end,” she said. “Yes, at some point that was a challenge — there were one or two companies that decided to withhold their medication because they had not been paid — but that's been sorted.”

She said some medication shortages were “normal”, when a supplier was overwhelmed by orders from different provinces at the same time.

“That happens when there is one service provider who sells a particular kind of medication which all provinces in the country use.”

She said in this situation this didn't mean a patient would be untreated as pharmacists know what alternatives to use.

Simelane was adamant claims of medication running out in government hospitals and clinics was exaggerated.

However the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) say there is a shortage of some medications at public facilities.

Denosa said mental health medicines such as clopixol, ARV therapy treatment ABC 300MG and 3TC 150MG as well as pregnancy tests were not available.

ActionSA has raised the matter with provincial chair Zwakele Mncwango who asked KZN premier Thami Ntuli to intervene, in a letter he wrote on Tuesday.

But Simelane hit back, saying the department sought to allay those fears last week when it went to its provincial pharmaceutical supply depot and confirmed with the manager that the province was not running out of medical stock.

She said those claims stemmed from people who are opposed to the management system that the department introduced in December to essentially centralise the procurement process of medication. She believes this will help the them keep a closer eye on what needs to be addressed and help with ensuring better stock management so they can optimise the use of their limited budget.

“In the past you just ordered medication at whatever pace you wanted. We can’t continue to work like that because the government doesn’t have money. If we continue operating like money falls from trees then one of these days the department will collapse.”

Simelane said the decision did not sit well with some procurement managers and she believes they may be among those claiming shortages.

