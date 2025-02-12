More traffic licensing officials arrested in Limpopo for corruption

Five more traffic officials were arrested at the Bela-Bela driving licence testing centre (DLTC) on Wednesday as the operation by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) continues to yield positive results.

The two authorities said this brings to 24 the number of driving licence examiners, administration clerks and driving school instructors who were arrested at various testing centres in Limpopo since the weekend.

“Eleven suspects were arrested in connection with fraud and corruption at Lephalale DLTC on Friday and at the weekend while an additional eight were nabbed at Thabazimbi DLTC on Monday,” the authorities said.

“The operation was launched in 2021 to identify officials and test stations that were issuing learner's and driving licences without following proper procedures in return for gratification.

“Gadgets believed to be helpful in the investigation were seized and will be subjected to forensic investigations.”

The five suspects, aged between 37 and 59, are scheduled to appear in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Thursday.

“The team is still busy with the operation to address fraud and corruption -related offences within Limpopo. Investigations have identified more than 1,300 applicants who have been implicated in this criminal activity. They will also have to answer to law enforcement authorities for the part they played,” the Hawks and the RTMC said.

Acting Hawks head in Limpopo, Brig Desmond Alexander, applauded the working relationship between the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the RTMC for the work done to apprehend and prosecute the suspects.

RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said the arrests would loosen the grip of corruption that was suffocating the management of licensing in the Waterberg district of Limpopo.

“South Africans are tired of counting bodies on the roads as a result of crashes caused by incompetent drivers. Corruption is not a victimless crime. It robs the state of valuable resources and places a heavy burden on families who bury loved ones every weekend,” Msibi said.

TimesLIVE