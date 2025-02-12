South Africa

Pollsmoor prison escapee recaptured

12 February 2025 - 13:42 By TIMESLIVE
Inmate Yanga Wayithi, 35, has been rearrested after an escape from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

An inmate serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing who escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town has been rearrested, the correctional services department confirmed.

Yanga Wayithi, 35, had been assigned to a work team responsible for maintaining the facility’s grounds.

He escaped on Sunday but was apprehended by law enforcement officials at 1.30am on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said he is back in custody at Pollsmoor and will face additional charges related to his escape.

An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape.

“Appropriate measures will be taken against any lapses identified. Additionally, security protocols at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre are under review to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Nxumalo said.

TimesLIVE

