South Africa

Sentencing postponed for couple convicted of insurance murder

Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu murdered her ex for the insurance money

12 February 2025 - 19:19
Sibusiso Mahlangu and his wife Lerato at North Gauteng high court in Tshwane.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The sentencing of a Soshanguve couple, Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu, who were convicted for the insurance murder of Lerato's ex-partner, was postponed on Wednesday.

In November, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found the married couple guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and fraud for killing Sibusiso Sithebe and passing off his body as Mahlangu's to claim from insurance. The insurer paid out R575,000 from a life insurance claim submitted by Lerato.

On Wednesday, shortly after the matter was called before judge Mokhine Mosopa, advocate David Molokomme, who appeared on behalf of state advocate Vusimuzi Tshabalala, told the court Tshabalala was unable to attend proceedings as he was ill.

My colleague is not feeling well, but we [state and defence] have agreed on the date, which is March 5 and 7, for continuation.
Adv David Molokomme

“He is not feeling well, but we [state and defence] have agreed on the date, which is March 5 and 7, for continuation,” Molokomme said.

Lerato was expected to continue to be questioned about her decision to confess only to her participation in the murder during mitigation of the sentence.

She and her husband had always maintained their innocence for the January 2022 murder up until they confessed during the beginning of the sentencing and mitigation process.

Judge Mosopa postponed the case to March 5.

In the gallery, friends and family of the deceased expressed anger at the postponement.

A tearful Lerato Mphefu, Sithebe’s girlfriend at the time of his murder, told TimesLIVE's sister publication, Sowetan: “This matter is emotionally draining after dragging so long with the conclusion not in sight.”

SowetanLIVE

