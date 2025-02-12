South Africa

Thousands of 'extremely late' applicants for places in two grades at Western Cape schools

12 February 2025 - 12:45 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Education officials asked parents to be patient while they find schools for their children. Stock photo.
Education officials asked parents to be patient while they find schools for their children. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

Western Cape education officials are scrambling to process 9,289 “extremely late applications” to accommodate new grade 1 and grade 8 pupils at schools.

Education MEC David Maynier appealed for patience as it would take time to redirect resources to cater for the extra numbers, adding that 848 of these were now being placed.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner and we will continue to work to finalise placement for all remaining learners,” he said.

“By February 7 we resolved 131,800 or 98.8%, of the unique grade 1 and grade 8 placement applications for the 2025 school year.”

He said 283 new classrooms had been completed in January, including new schools in Lwandle, Wallacedene, Blue Downs, Philippi, Delft and Darling. Three more schools were scheduled to be completed in March.

“We are also adding up to 477 new growth teaching posts for our new schools and schools that have taken in a significant number of additional learners,” said Maynier. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hand, foot and mouth disease in learners is not contagious outbreak affecting livestock

A notification from a school in Phoenix, Durban, caused panic among parents
News
1 day ago

Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl

A nine-year-old girl kidnapped outside Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats, East London, last Tuesday was released early on Wednesday.
News
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL | How do we deal with the ‘poaching’ of talented pupils by rival schools?

The poaching of talent to assemble a top notch rugby team, or produce outstanding academic results is by no means new. But it does not often explode ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...