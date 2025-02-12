Twelve Durban schoolkids present symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease

Twelve children presented symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) when the KwaZulu-Natal department of health's outbreak team visited a school in a Phoenix, north of Durban.

The department confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening that it was informed of an outbreak of HFMD at Lenham Primary School.

“An outbreak team from the department visited the school with the purpose of investigating the outbreak, whereby a total of seven suspected cases of HFMD were reported to the school between February 6 and 10, and subsequently confirmed. The affected children were in grades 1, 2 and 3.

“An additional 12 learners were clinically assessed by the district school health team and were found to be having flu-like symptoms, blisters and swollen hands. Their parents were called by the school principal to come and pick up their children,” said departmental spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.

The school health team would visit more schools in eThekwini district to conduct examinations on pupils.

“Furthermore, a virtual meeting has been scheduled for school principals and circuit managers around the district to discuss all matters pertaining to this disease.

“In the meantime, the department urges all parents and caregivers to regularly clean surfaces and avoid the sharing of items such as toys and stationery,” said Maphisa.

The communicable diseases coordinator and school health team emphasised the importance of maintaining good health and cleanliness, which included frequent hand washing, no sharing of utensils, such as cutlery, cups and toothbrushes and opening windows to allow air to circulate.

“Children should avoid direct contact with persons who are ill. Affected children should not be excluded from school if they are well enough to attend. There is no need to close schools when cases of HFMD occur.

“Infected individuals with severe disease or complications must go to the nearest healthcare facility. Learners who are symptomatic of HFMD should be kept at home until they feel better,” said Maphisa.

The department said HFMD can be found anywhere in South Africa, but most outbreaks occur in institutions like crèches or daycare centres.

“HFMD is spread from person to person by direct contact or by droplets from the mouth or nose of an infected person.

“HFMD may also be spread through contaminated objects, such as toys, stationery and faeces. Common signs and symptoms of HFMD include fever, sore throat, tiredness, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands and soles of the feet,” said Maphisa.

The symptoms of HFMD usually start three to seven days after being infected, and last between seven to 10 days.

“Those with severe HFMD or complications must go to the nearest healthcare facility. The department has noted recent reports of (HFMD) on social media, which appear to sow fear, confusion and panic.

“We wish to appeal to the public for calm in this regard, and for those who can, to note the facts, and not spread fear,” said Maphisa.

