South Africa

WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery

12 February 2025 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

US President Donald Trump's attacks on what he alleges is SA's mistreatment of its white minority are being met with mockery on social media by some white South Africans poking fun at their own privilege.

Trump's offer to rehouse white South Africans as refugees fleeing persecution may not spur the rush he anticipates.

READ MORE:

Unity or division? MPs discuss US-SA relations during Sona debate

Parties double down on the refusal to cower to US President Donald Trump’s show of might, while some warn against the ANC’s policy directions
Politics
6 hours ago

HIV/Aids projects are exempted from Trump’s ban on aid for SA

Salaries for health workers, laboratory and supply chain staff who are necessary to carry out approved work are covered by the waiver. It also ...
News
2 days ago

SA must defend its sovereignty after Trump's executive order: UAT

The United Africans Transformation has condemned what it called  the unwarranted and imperialistic actions of US President Donald Trump, who has ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Go to hell': EFF hits back at Musk over call for sanctions against Malema

The EFF has fired back at SA-born billionaire Elon Musk after he called for party leader Julius Malema to be declared an international criminal and ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. WATCH | Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS
Trump's claims spark South Africa 'white privilege' self-mockery | REUTERS