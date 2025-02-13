Animals get vital veterinary care thanks to 'pedal-powered pet taxi'

A pedal-powered pet taxi service is helping dogs such as Chi Chi — too weak to make the journey — get vital veterinary treatment in an impoverished suburb of Cape Town.
Chi Chi, with a cancerous tumour, became the first passenger in the new taxi which transported her to a clinic in Vrygrond for her final dose of chemotherapy.
AfriPaw and TEARS Animal Rescue run a free pet clinic each month in the suburb, one of the oldest settlements in the Western Cape, near the False Bay seaboard. The area is plagued by unemployment, poverty and gang violence.
The taxi service was launched by Network for Animals and AfriPaw for pet owners unable to pay for transport to the clinic. Sometimes dogs and cats are too sick, old, aggressive or anxious to make the journey or their owners fear being caught up in gang battles.
“In Vrygrond, the roads are in bad condition. Many are too narrow for cars and potholes are a major problem. The pet taxi is a breakthrough for people and animals,” said Network for Animals Campaign director Luke Barritt.
The taxi consists of a two-wheeled trailer fitted with a spacious cage for animals, pulled by a bicycle fitted with chunky wheels to navigate the poor roads and cause minimal distress to “patients”.
“At Network for Animals we believe every animal deserves access to quality veterinary care, regardless of their owner’s circumstances. This pet taxi service is a vital step in bridging the gap and ensuring the wellbeing of animals in Vrygrond,” added Network for Animals campaigner Luke Kruyt.
Animal welfare teams at the free pet clinic were recently involved in the dramatic rescue of seven dogs trapped inside a burning shebeen in Vrygrond.
GoodThingsGuy reported the gate was cracked open just long enough for Barritt and team members to charge into the smoke-filled chaos.
“It is so lucky we were there. With everyone focused on fighting the fire and holding back looters, no-one was looking out for the animals and we rescued them just in time,” said Barritt.
TimesLIVE
Animals get vital veterinary care thanks to 'pedal-powered pet taxi'
Image: Supplied
A pedal-powered pet taxi service is helping dogs such as Chi Chi — too weak to make the journey — get vital veterinary treatment in an impoverished suburb of Cape Town.
Chi Chi, with a cancerous tumour, became the first passenger in the new taxi which transported her to a clinic in Vrygrond for her final dose of chemotherapy.
AfriPaw and TEARS Animal Rescue run a free pet clinic each month in the suburb, one of the oldest settlements in the Western Cape, near the False Bay seaboard. The area is plagued by unemployment, poverty and gang violence.
The taxi service was launched by Network for Animals and AfriPaw for pet owners unable to pay for transport to the clinic. Sometimes dogs and cats are too sick, old, aggressive or anxious to make the journey or their owners fear being caught up in gang battles.
“In Vrygrond, the roads are in bad condition. Many are too narrow for cars and potholes are a major problem. The pet taxi is a breakthrough for people and animals,” said Network for Animals Campaign director Luke Barritt.
The taxi consists of a two-wheeled trailer fitted with a spacious cage for animals, pulled by a bicycle fitted with chunky wheels to navigate the poor roads and cause minimal distress to “patients”.
“At Network for Animals we believe every animal deserves access to quality veterinary care, regardless of their owner’s circumstances. This pet taxi service is a vital step in bridging the gap and ensuring the wellbeing of animals in Vrygrond,” added Network for Animals campaigner Luke Kruyt.
Animal welfare teams at the free pet clinic were recently involved in the dramatic rescue of seven dogs trapped inside a burning shebeen in Vrygrond.
GoodThingsGuy reported the gate was cracked open just long enough for Barritt and team members to charge into the smoke-filled chaos.
“It is so lucky we were there. With everyone focused on fighting the fire and holding back looters, no-one was looking out for the animals and we rescued them just in time,” said Barritt.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'A blood-soaked carpet': raid lifts veil on 'dog fighting ring' in Cape Town
Owners devastated over 'dog hotel' death
Man faces criminal charges for 'teasing, kicking, slashing' crocodile in Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos