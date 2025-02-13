South Africa

Chaplain salutes fallen SA soldiers as they're reunited with their families

'Heroes who selflessly dedicated their lives to peace on the continent'

13 February 2025 - 19:12 By Koena Mashale
Koena Mashale Journalist
The families of the deceased soldiers arrive at the Air Force Base in Swartkop, Centurion, ahead of a handover ceremony and memorial service for the fallen troops.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SANDF Chaplin-General Ernest Masewu yesterday paid tribute to the 14 soldiers who died on a UN peacekeeping mission in Goma, eastern DRC.

Masewu was speaking at Air Force Base Swartkop in  Centurion, ahead of a handover ceremony and memorial service for the fallen troops.

The soldiers lost their lives last month and their bodies arrived home on Wednesday night.

Masewu described the fallen troops as heroes who selflessly dedicated their lives to peace on the continent.

He addressed criticism of the SANDF’s presence in the DRC, stressing that their deployment was not a random decision. “For us as a defence force, our pain is so deep, because we are the ones who have sent the soldiers [to the DRC], people think we are not in pain. Our pain is just looked down upon because people want to just criticise why we are there,” Masewu said.

He said peacekeeping missions are crucial for Africa’s stability.

“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] would not just wake up and send the soldiers for fun, as people assume. It is about the need to silence the guns in Africa. It is about the need for peace,” he said.

Masewu said the SANDF has been supporting the bereaved families since the tragedy occurred.

“The chaplins went to visit the families, the social workers, psychologists also went,” he said, adding that the families were given the opportunity to view the bodies of their loved ones before taking them home for burial.

"You can just imagine that moment the families saw the bodies] ,” Masewu said.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the loss, he said, “Losing one soldier is enough, 14 is so much worse.”

WATCH LIVE | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families

The families of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who died in the DRC receive their remains at the Swartkops Airforce Base in ...
News
1 hour ago

More than R500,000 worth of illicit cigarettes seized at roadblock

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma expressed his concern over illicit goods being transported through the province.
News
12 hours ago

McKenzie calls on SA to take strong action against M23 rebels in DRC

PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called for South Africa to take action against those responsible for the deaths of ...
Politics
2 days ago
