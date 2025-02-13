South Africa

First court order issued to help in fight against terror financing

'Reasonable grounds to believe accused committed, participated in or facilitated the commission of the offence of terrorism'

13 February 2025 - 19:29
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Johannesburg high court said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the two men and two organisations "have committed, participated in or facilitated the commission of the offence of terrorism". Stock photo.
The Johannesburg high court said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the two men and two organisations "have committed, participated in or facilitated the commission of the offence of terrorism". Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Johannesburg high court this week issued a first prohibition order against two people and two companies suspected of participating in terrorist financing.

The order was issued in terms of section 23 of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities (Pocdatara) Act, which deals with the freezing of terrorist-related property by an application to court for a freezing order.

“This is the first such freezing order since the amendment of the legislation in 2022,” the Financial Intelligence Centre said in a statement on Thursday. 

The court issued the prohibition on Tuesday against Abdirizak Mohamed Abdi Jimale and Bashir Abdi Hassan and two entities Almisbaax Pty Ltd and Heeryo Trading Enterprise, the latter registered in Somalia as an “unincorporated association”. 

The court said there were reasonable grounds “to believe that they have committed, participated in or facilitated the commission of the offence of terrorism”, which is a specified offence as defined in the act. 

“With this prohibition in place, accountable institutions listed in the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and any affected people are now required to take note of the contents of the court order and immediately apply a ‘freeze’ on the property of the designated people held by them in terms of the Pocdatara Act and immediately comply with terrorist property reporting requirements in terms of section 28A of the FIC Act,” the commission said. 

TimesLIVE 

Scores of non-profit groups lose registration for non-compliance

Charity groups that fail to prove their legitimacy are being deregistered by the government.
News
6 days ago

Terror financing suspect released on R30,000 bail with strict conditions

The Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Ziyahd Hoorzook, who is facing charges of terror financing, bail of R30,000.
News
2 weeks ago

Swedish cops arrest person suspected of preparing terrorist crimes

Swedish police said on Tuesday they had apprehended one person in the Stockholm area on suspicion of preparing terrorist crimes in a case concerning ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery South Africa
  2. Beaten, burnt, mutilated: NSPCA offers R20k reward for info on baboon killing South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cape Town taxi driver's act of kindness captured in viral video South Africa
  4. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  5. Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl South Africa

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas