First court order issued to help in fight against terror financing

The Johannesburg high court this week issued a first prohibition order against two people and two companies suspected of participating in terrorist financing.

The order was issued in terms of section 23 of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities (Pocdatara) Act, which deals with the freezing of terrorist-related property by an application to court for a freezing order.

“This is the first such freezing order since the amendment of the legislation in 2022,” the Financial Intelligence Centre said in a statement on Thursday.

The court issued the prohibition on Tuesday against Abdirizak Mohamed Abdi Jimale and Bashir Abdi Hassan and two entities Almisbaax Pty Ltd and Heeryo Trading Enterprise, the latter registered in Somalia as an “unincorporated association”.

The court said there were reasonable grounds “to believe that they have committed, participated in or facilitated the commission of the offence of terrorism”, which is a specified offence as defined in the act.

“With this prohibition in place, accountable institutions listed in the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and any affected people are now required to take note of the contents of the court order and immediately apply a ‘freeze’ on the property of the designated people held by them in terms of the Pocdatara Act and immediately comply with terrorist property reporting requirements in terms of section 28A of the FIC Act,” the commission said.

TimesLIVE