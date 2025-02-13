South Africa

IN PICS | Remains of 14 fallen SANDF troops arrive at Swartkop Air Force Base

Sowetan photographer Antonio Muchave behind the lens

13 February 2025 - 19:18 By SowetanLIVE
The bodies of the 14 SANDF members who died in the DRC arrive in Centurion.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The remains of the South African National Defence Force troops who died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on a peacekeeping mission arrived on Thursday at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng.

Members of the SANDF at the Swartkop Air Force Base.
Image: Antonio Muchave
SANDF members roll out a red carpet for the arrival of the fallen troops.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Admiral Tshabalala walks through the Swartkop Air Force Base where a memorial service will be held in honour of the 14 SANDF troops.
Image: Antonio Muchave

MORE:

McKenzie calls on SA to take strong action against M23 rebels in DRC

PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called for South Africa to take action against those responsible for the deaths of ...
Politics
2 days ago

SANDF troops were unprepared for DRC mission, MPs argue

The ANC, MK Party and IFP were among the parties which believe South Africa's military involvement is needed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ...
Politics
2 days ago

SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission

About 700 to 800 additional troops have been deployed to the DRC.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Bodies of SA soldiers killed in DRC to be brought home on Thursday, Motshekga tells MPs

Defence minister Angie Motshekga said the bodies of the 14 South African soldiers killed in Goma in the eastern DRC would be brought back home on ...
Politics
3 days ago

Lamola rejects MPs’ call for immediate withdrawal of SA troops from DRC

International relations and co-operation minister says it would expose soldiers to an ambush
Politics
2 days ago

Anguish over return of fallen soldiers in DRC

Families of SANDF soldiers who lost their lives fighting for SA say they’re still in the dark about when remains will be repatriated.
News
4 days ago

SANDF mum over claims soldiers' remains are headed home

Two weeks after 14 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members were killed in the war-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the South ...
News
6 days ago

Repatriation of 14 SANDF soldiers from DRC delayed

The repatriation of the remains of the 14 South African soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was planned for ...
News
1 week ago
  1. RECORDED | MPs hold urgent debate on SANDF deaths in DRC Politics
  2. SANDF troops were unprepared for DRC mission, MPs argue Politics
  3. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bodies of SA soldiers killed in DRC to be brought home on Thursday, ... Politics

