The bodies of the 14 SANDF members who died in the DRC arrive in Centurion. Image: Antonio Muchave
The remains of the South African National Defence Force troops who died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on a peacekeeping mission arrived on Thursday at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng.
Members of the SANDF at the Swartkop Air Force Base. Image: Antonio Muchave
SANDF members roll out a red carpet for the arrival of the fallen troops. Image: Antonio Muchave
Admiral Tshabalala walks through the Swartkop Air Force Base where a memorial service will be held in honour of the 14 SANDF troops. Image: Antonio Muchave
IN PICS | Remains of 14 fallen SANDF troops arrive at Swartkop Air Force Base
Sowetan photographer Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
