South Africa

IN PICS | Fallen soldiers: for them the last post has sounded

13 February 2025 - 21:05 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The remains of South African National Defence Force troops who lost their lives on a peacekeeping mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo arrived at Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Lamola rejects MPs’ call for immediate withdrawal of SA troops from DRC

International relations and co-operation minister says it would expose soldiers to an ambush
Politics
2 days ago

Anguish over return of fallen soldiers in DRC

Families of SANDF soldiers who lost their lives fighting for SA say they’re still in the dark about when remains will be repatriated.
News
4 days ago

SANDF mum over claims soldiers' remains are headed home

Two weeks after 14 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members were killed in the war-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the South ...
News
6 days ago

Repatriation of 14 SANDF soldiers from DRC delayed

The repatriation of the remains of the 14 South African soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was planned for ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery South Africa
  2. Beaten, burnt, mutilated: NSPCA offers R20k reward for info on baboon killing South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cape Town taxi driver's act of kindness captured in viral video South Africa
  4. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  5. Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl South Africa

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas