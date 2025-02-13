The remains of South African National Defence Force troops who lost their lives on a peacekeeping mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo arrived at Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng, on Thursday.
IN PICS | Fallen soldiers: for them the last post has sounded
