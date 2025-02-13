“My lord, before we begin, though she is a sentenced prisoner, may I ask the court to have her unchained? She complained yesterday about cramps and she also has a right to dignity,” Molokomme said.
Judge denies bid to have state witnesses' shackles removed in court
Witness pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to testify against three others
Image: File photo.
A Pretoria high court prosecutor's bid to have shackles removed from a sentenced prisoner who is now a state witness, citing human rights concerns, has failed.
The witness is serving a 10-year sentence for a 2021 R1.2m insurance murder and has been arriving in court shackled and accompanied by prison officials. She has complained that she has a right to dignity.
On Thursday, advocate David Molokomme asked the court to allow the witness — who is an accomplice in the murder case — to be unchained.
“My lord, before we begin, though she is a sentenced prisoner, may I ask the court to have her unchained? She complained yesterday about cramps and she also has a right to dignity,” Molokomme said.
However, the judge declined the request.
“What if it’s for her safety?” judge Mokhine Mosopa responded.
He then asked Molokomme if he was aware that such an order would also have to apply to the other accused who are still in the dock and on trial for the 2021 murder.
“We [the state] have no objection, my lord,” Molokomme replied.
Mosopa then urged him to make a formal application with correctional services, saying he did not wish to interfere with its safety measures.
The witness, who cannot be named, is testifying against her niece, Mathabo Motsieloa, a mineworker in Brits, North West, who allegedly lured their relative Gift Mokati from Lesotho to South Africa.
Mokati arrived and was given fraudulent immigration documents and was then registered for a life insurance policy.
In March 2021, he was poisoned twice but when he did not die, an alleged hitman — Hope Mahatta — was hired and he stabbed Mokati to death
It is further alleged that after Old Mutual paid out Motsieloa R1.2m, she gave R30,000 to Motsumi Tabane — a police officer who was investigating Mokati's murder — not to implicate her. The two then started a relationship.
The two then allegedly conspired to kill Tabane's senior colleague Lekone Mohajane after he allegedly refused to close Mokati's murder case. Mohajane was killed in an apparent hijacking in June 2023.
Motsieloa, Mahatta and Tabane are on trial charged with double murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
The witness pleaded guilty for her role in murdering Mokati, got a 10-year sentence and agreed to testify against the trio.
