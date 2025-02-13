South Africa

KZN education department condemns use of corporal punishment

13 February 2025 - 08:30
The KwaZulu-Natal education department warned that corporal punishment has no place in schools. File photo.
Image: Mark Andrews

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned the use of corporal punishment and any form of violence or ill-treatment of pupils. 

This is after the department noted with concern allegations of corporal punishment administered at Hlangabeza High School in the iLembe district and KwaMgaga High School in the uMlazi district. 

“Corporal punishment has no place in our schools. We are committed to ensuring  every child learns in a safe, supportive environment free from fear and intimidation. Any violation of the law will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible”, said education MEC Sipho Hlomuka. 

According to the department, the recently enacted Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act reinforces the commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all pupils. 

The department has warned any teacher or staff member found guilty of violating the law will face decisive disciplinary and legal action.

It said: “A full investigation into the allegations will be conducted, and should they be substantiated, the necessary disciplinary actions will follow without hesitation. Schools must remain places of safety, teaching, learning and development.”

TimesLIVE

