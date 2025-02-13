South Africa

Let this Valentine’s Day fun be the beginning of a lifelong, healthy habit

There are many healthy activities that couples can enjoy and turn into a daily routine — and many of them don't cost a cent, says Gauteng's health department

13 February 2025 - 18:29
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng department of health urges everyone, whether in a relationship, with a family, with friends, or single, to use this Valentine’s Day to start a tradition of health-conscious living.
The Gauteng department of health urges everyone, whether in a relationship, with a family, with friends, or single, to use this Valentine’s Day to start a tradition of health-conscious living.
Image: 123RF/5Second

This Valentine’s Day, the Gauteng department of health is encouraging individuals, whether in a relationship, with family, with friends, or single, to use the occasion to kick-start a tradition focused on health-conscious living.

In a media statement, the department emphasised the importance of prioritising health while celebrating love.

“This Valentine’s Day, we are encouraging couples to celebrate their love in a way that prioritises their health. Instead of traditional dinner dates, partners are urged to embrace fun, active experiences that promote physical wellbeing, such as taking a walk together, going for a picnic, hiking, dancing, or cycling,” said the department.

The month of love, February is also recognised as Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month, a time to shine a spotlight on the growing threat posed by non-communicable diseases. These include conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke and obesity, all linked to sedentary lifestyles.

Physical inactivity is a significant risk factor for non-communicable diseases and contributes to an estimated 3.2-million deaths worldwide each year.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), maintaining at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week is essential for good health, yet many individuals fall short of this target.

“More than 4.2-million South African adults have diabetes, and nearly half of them remain undiagnosed. This increases their risk of serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and amputations,” said the department.

In Gauteng, the prevalence of physical inactivity is particularly alarming, as it is a major contributor to the high rates of non-communicable diseases, which are leading causes of illness and premature death in the region.

“In the past financial year alone, Thembisa Tertiary Hospital treated more than 1,250 new stroke patients, a clear indication of how lifestyle diseases are placing a strain on the healthcare system,” said the department.

To combat the rise of NCDs and promote healthier living, the department has shared a list of fun and affordable date ideas that couples can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

The department highlighted that regular physical activity is crucial for reducing the risk of heart disease, strokes and diabetes. Additionally, exercise can significantly boost mental wellbeing and reduce stress.

The department suggested that couples might consider taking a walk together, jogging, cycling, hiking or simply exploring the outdoors to improve overall health while connecting with nature. 

The department said such activities don’t require expensive gym memberships or special equipment and that the goal is to find something enjoyable and active that fits both partners' lifestyles.

“Exercising with a partner can help build accountability and make physical activity more enjoyable. Many people find it easier to stay consistent when they have a supportive partner encouraging them,” the department noted.

The department is not only encouraging couples to prioritise health this Valentine’s Day, but is also urging people of all relationship statuses to take the opportunity to start a health-conscious tradition.

“Whether single, in a relationship, or with family, this is a chance to commit to a lifestyle that nurtures both physical and mental health. Love should last a lifetime, and making smart health choices today ensures that partners can enjoy many more special moments together.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Charlotte Maxeke hospital first in Gauteng to perform clip implant heart procedure

In a milestone for the public health-care system, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has become the first health facility in Gauteng ...
News
2 days ago

Gauteng health department launches campaign to protect girls against cervical cancer

The Gauteng health department is spearheading a campaign aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer later in life.
News
1 week ago

Gauteng health confirms 'Ethiopian' nurse has valid documents to be in SA

The department has confirmed that the nurse has been employed in the healthcare sector since 2011, holds permanent residency and has valid South ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng pushes for spaza shop, food facility compliance as thousands of applications get processed

Municipalities across Gauteng have reported varying numbers of business licence applications as the extended deadline of February 28 looms.
News
1 week ago

Principal implicated in pupil drowning deaths reinstated

Tardiness leads to Gauteng education department found guilty of unfair labour practice.
News
4 days ago

Gauteng health department rejects claims of 'forcing' girls to take contraceptives

The Gauteng health department has clarified its teenage pregnancy campaign after concerns were raised about the alleged compulsory administration of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery South Africa
  2. Beaten, burnt, mutilated: NSPCA offers R20k reward for info on baboon killing South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cape Town taxi driver's act of kindness captured in viral video South Africa
  4. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  5. Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl South Africa

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas