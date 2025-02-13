Let this Valentine’s Day fun be the beginning of a lifelong, healthy habit

This Valentine’s Day, the Gauteng department of health is encouraging individuals, whether in a relationship, with family, with friends, or single, to use the occasion to kick-start a tradition focused on health-conscious living.



In a media statement, the department emphasised the importance of prioritising health while celebrating love.



“This Valentine’s Day, we are encouraging couples to celebrate their love in a way that prioritises their health. Instead of traditional dinner dates, partners are urged to embrace fun, active experiences that promote physical wellbeing, such as taking a walk together, going for a picnic, hiking, dancing, or cycling,” said the department.

The month of love, February is also recognised as Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month, a time to shine a spotlight on the growing threat posed by non-communicable diseases. These include conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke and obesity, all linked to sedentary lifestyles.



Physical inactivity is a significant risk factor for non-communicable diseases and contributes to an estimated 3.2-million deaths worldwide each year.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), maintaining at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week is essential for good health, yet many individuals fall short of this target.

“More than 4.2-million South African adults have diabetes, and nearly half of them remain undiagnosed. This increases their risk of serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and amputations,” said the department.



In Gauteng, the prevalence of physical inactivity is particularly alarming, as it is a major contributor to the high rates of non-communicable diseases, which are leading causes of illness and premature death in the region.



“In the past financial year alone, Thembisa Tertiary Hospital treated more than 1,250 new stroke patients, a clear indication of how lifestyle diseases are placing a strain on the healthcare system,” said the department.

To combat the rise of NCDs and promote healthier living, the department has shared a list of fun and affordable date ideas that couples can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.



The department highlighted that regular physical activity is crucial for reducing the risk of heart disease, strokes and diabetes. Additionally, exercise can significantly boost mental wellbeing and reduce stress.

The department suggested that couples might consider taking a walk together, jogging, cycling, hiking or simply exploring the outdoors to improve overall health while connecting with nature.

The department said such activities don’t require expensive gym memberships or special equipment and that the goal is to find something enjoyable and active that fits both partners' lifestyles.

“Exercising with a partner can help build accountability and make physical activity more enjoyable. Many people find it easier to stay consistent when they have a supportive partner encouraging them,” the department noted.

The department is not only encouraging couples to prioritise health this Valentine’s Day, but is also urging people of all relationship statuses to take the opportunity to start a health-conscious tradition.



“Whether single, in a relationship, or with family, this is a chance to commit to a lifestyle that nurtures both physical and mental health. Love should last a lifetime, and making smart health choices today ensures that partners can enjoy many more special moments together.”

