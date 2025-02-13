South Africa

Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager

13 February 2025 - 07:45
The winning ticket was purchased through TymeBank using the quick pick selection method. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

Ithuba is searching for its new multimillionaire who bagged more than R4m in the Powerball jackpot on Tuesday.

According to the national lottery operator, the winning ticket was purchased through TymeBank with a wager of R22.50 using the quick pick selection method.

“We can't wait for the winner to come forward. It's always fulfilling to hear how such a significant win is going to change someone's life,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Since January, 10 lucky players have become instant multimillionaires across Lotto and Powerball games, Ithuba said.

Ithuba said it has paid R486m in winnings this year.

All winners have 365 days from the draw date to claim their prize. Winners of R50,000 and above receive trauma counselling and financial advice to ensure they are well equipped to manage their new wealth.

TimesLIVE

