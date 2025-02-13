SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the dismissal of the deputy director of property management in the Mpumalanga public works, roads and transport department, Kobus Sifiso Mkhabela.
Mkhabela's dismissal this week follows a referral by the SIU that he be disciplined for alleged wrongdoing.
“An SIU investigation revealed Mkhabela is one of the senior management officials who awarded multimillion-rand Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders to suppliers who did not deliver the services,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Thursday.
These suppliers paid substantial kickbacks to senior management officials and their family members in different ways. The investigation uncovered multiple instances of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering committed by senior managers and service providers involved in procuring PPE disinfection services during the pandemic.
After the SIU's referral, the department charged Mkhabela with misconduct, which resulted in his dismissal.
Kganyago said in July last year the Mbombela high court granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the SIU and the Hawks an order to seize assets and properties valued at about R52.6m. These assets are linked to 22 senior management officials, service providers and entities involved in an alleged corruption network in the department. Mkhabela is among these officials.
A number of assets belonging to Mkhabela were frozen, including his bank account in which his salary was deposited, his home, three vehicles, cellphones and household items.
“Mkhabela is now facing prosecution, as the SIU referred him for criminal conduct to the NPA. The matter is being tried in the Mbombela specialised commercial crimes court.”
The SIU was mandated through a presidential proclamation in 2020 to investigate the affairs of all state institutions regarding procurement or contracting for goods, works and services during the national state of disaster.
“The disciplinary actions show state institutions are acting on the results of the SIU investigation and implementing the consequences to hold officials implicated to account, recover assets and financial losses incurred by these institutions and prevent further losses,” Kganyago said.
SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct
Image: X/Special Investigating Unit
