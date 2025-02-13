Courtesy of SABC News.
The remains of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been received by their families at Swartkops Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families
Courtesy of SABC News.
The remains of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been received by their families at Swartkops Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
McKenzie calls on SA to take strong action against M23 rebels in DRC
SANDF troops were unprepared for DRC mission, MPs argue
SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos