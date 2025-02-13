WATCH | Rejections to approvals: Valentine proposals take social media by storm
As Valentine's Day approaches, high school pupils around the country are getting creative with their proposals.
Heartwarming videos of pupils proposing to each other at school have gone viral, showcasing the excitement and joy of young love.
From same-gender couples to mixed-race couples, these proposals are sparking admiration and delight among social media users. Some schoolteachers have even got involved, participating in the romantic gestures.
However, not all roses are red. One video from Curro high school showed a pupil proposing to his crush with a bouquet of flowers, only to be rejected in front of their peers. The crowd's reaction was audible, with screams of shock and surprise.
On the other hand, a proposal video from Paul Suer high school in the Eastern Cape showed a pupil walking through a guard of honour, surrounded by balloons and roses, and being greeted with a warm hug from her proposer. The school posted another video where pupils expressed what they love about their Valentine dates and gifts they like to receive on the day.
Another video showcased a schoolboy's creative proposal, holding a placard that read, “I need someone desperately and you were right there for me. How do you feel about being my Valentine? I want to hit the road with you.” The proposer presented his crush with chocolate and a bunch of roses.
At Sasolburg high school in the Free State, teachers even got involved, with one holding a placard that read, “I couldn't sleep last night because I knew I hadn't asked you to be my Valentine.”
Here are more videos: