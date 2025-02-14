Alexi Bizos, who attacked his then wife Monique van Oosterhout in 2015 and left her with six broken ribs, has been fined and ordered to perform community work.
Barry Bateman from AfriForum, which pursued the case, said on Friday the Johannesburg magistrate's court ordered him to pay a fine of R100,000 and sentenced him to 12 months' imprisonment wholly suspended and six months' correctional supervision, which includes 20 hours a month of community work at centres for women.
Bizos, the son of the late struggle stalwart and lawyer George Bizos, was convicted in July last year of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Alexi Bizos sentenced for assault on ex-wife a decade ago
Image: AfriForum
