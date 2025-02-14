South Africa

City of Tshwane meets e-hailing operators over permit backlog

Operators can approach various authorities to speed up applications but TMPD will continue to impound vehicles of those operating without permits: MMC

14 February 2025 - 14:10
Tshwane transport MMC Tlangi Mogale met more than 100 representatives from the e-hailing sector this week, including drivers, operators, metered taxi operators, driver associations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

E-hailing drivers in Tshwane are encouraged to approach the relevant authorities to follow up on their operating licence applications after MMC for roads and transport Tlangi Mogale met e-hailing operators this week.

The meeting followed complaints by Uber, Bolt and inDrive drivers after having their vehicles impounded by the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) after continuing to operate without the relevant permits due to a backlog. Newly established Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu also had two of its vehicles impounded earlier this month.

Mogale met more than 100 representatives from the sector this week, including drivers, operators, metered taxi operators, driver associations and Wanatu.

The purpose of the meeting was to give feedback from the meeting held in December where operators raised several issues, including the impounding of their vehicles for not possessing an operating licence.

Drivers faced a backlog in the issuing of permits due to the closure of the Tshwane Transport Operating Licensing Administration Board (TOLAB) offices where applications were done, Mogale said.

Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles

Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu is scheduled to meet authorities to discuss the backlog of issuing operating licences after the company ...
News
1 week ago

In the previous meeting, operators were requested to establish a regional representative structure, however this week they said they preferred that this be a government-led initiative.

One of the resolutions in the meeting was that operators or those who wish to get assistance with their permit applications can follow up on the status of their application with the city’s transport development division, the Gauteng department of transport, the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE) or TOLAB.

In the meantime, the TMPD will continue to enforce the law, Mogale said.

“Law enforcement authorities will continue to do their work to promote public transport safety ... Proof of application for an operating [permit] does not give authority to applicants to start operating while their adjudication process of the application is not yet finalised.”

The Gauteng department of roads and transport in the Tshwane region will also lead the establishment of a regional representative structure to democratise metered taxi and e-hailing operators, she said.

A sign left at the municipal's roads and transport department where they no longer accept new applications for e-hailing operating permits due to a backlog in issuing permits.
Image: Supplied

However, in future meetings will only be held with owners of vehicles and holders of operating permits and not drivers.

“The department remains open for continuous engagements with all stakeholders in the quest to improve the quality of transport and public transport in particular. As the department we are resolute in our determination to resolve this matter and also make sure that people who are making an honest living are able to put food on the table.”

Meanwhile, “new kid on the block” Wanatu suspended its services earlier this month due to the impounding of their vehicles and plans to head to court to challenge the licence backlog.

Wanatu appealed to the public to support its BackaBuddy fundraising campaign to assist their drivers whose livelihoods were now affected.

“We had no choice but to shut down our operations pending an urgent court application, which several other e-hailing drivers from business platforms such as Uber and Bolt have also joined — organisations that share our fate and desperation,” it said.

“We are confident in our legal position but until relief is granted we cannot operate our business. We appeal to the public to stand with us. Your donation will help us protect job opportunities.”

TimesLIVE

